1OAK Capital teams up with BlackRock for multi-asset launches

The new launch is the first of three

1OAK Capital has launched the first of three multi-asset funds in association with BlackRock, with the new vehicle targeting an annual yield of 4% on its income share classes.

The 1OAK MA80 fund is a UCITS sub fund of Montlake UCITS, and offers a diversified portfolio of equities, bonds and alternative assets with the active asset allocation guided by BlackRock.

Aviva Investors expands multi-asset range with five 'ESG-optimised' launches

London-based 1OAK Capital specialises in quantitative liquid alternative programs across asset classes for institutional clients and family offices, but has also made its latest launch available to retail investors.

The first of three launches planned in the coming months, the firm said the funds "have been developed as a core holding for advised retail in the UK and international markets". MA60 and MA40 will be launched during Q1 2021.

BlackRock asset allocation will be based on research from the Blackrock Investment Institute and incorporates Blackrock Aladdin portfolio optimisation and risk management.

The funds combine Blackrock USD and GBP asset allocation to offer global exposure and reduce country bias.

1OAK MA80 aims to offer capital appreciation over the medium- to long-term with a benchmark allocation of 80% to equities and 20% to fixed income.

Building passive exposure ETFs and direct index exposure, 1OAK said the fund will use "efficient portfolio management techniques" to reduce costs and improve performance "while adhering to the Blackrock asset allocation".

Managing Director of 1OAK Funds David Stuff said "The 1OAK multi asset funds are among the very first multi-asset funds to combine an investment in ETFs with direct index exposure.

"Being able to get direct exposure to equity and bond returns rather than investing in a fund or the underlying securities means that we are able to reduce costs and charges, improve performance and enhance liquidity.

He added that the firm expects to see "significant demand" for the income share classes, which "offer a genuine alternative for income seeking investors".

Stuff explained: "The income is paid from the capital of the fund as well as the income it receives. This means that the fund does not need to invest in income generating assets and so can instead hold liquid assets that are expected to offer the best risk adjusted returns over the medium to long term.

"The income is set as a percentage of the net asset value and so is not exposed to cuts in dividends or lower interest rates."

Morningstar IM launches range of multi-asset funds

President of 1OAK Giles Rothwell said: "We have been working with advisers in the UK and internationally to ensure that we have a fund range that meet the needs of their clients.

"In addition, we are receiving material interest from European investors for whom the income paying share classes are particularly attractive."