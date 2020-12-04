Janus Henderson launches global high yield bond OEIC

Janus Henderson has launched an OEIC version of its global high yield bond for UK investors under the management of Tom Ross and Seth Meyer.

The Janus Henderson Global High Yield Bond fund seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns through security selection and top-down beta management, with ESG considerations integrated into the investment process.

The sweet spot for high-yield credit

It aims to provide an income with potential for capital growth over the long term and to outperform the index by 1.75% per annum, before the deduction of charges, over any five-year period.

Top-down beta management decisions are formed from Janus Henderson's global corporate credit team's monthly portfolio construction beta meeting and security selection ideas are driven by a team of 18 sector specific credit analysts.

Its £1bn AUM Luxembourg SICAV equivalent is up 3.8%, 24.1% and 67.6% over one, three and five years respectively, according to FE fundinfo. The fund's benchmark, ICE BofA Global High Yield Constrained (USD hedged), has returned 3.6%, 19.7% and 61.6% over the same time periods respectively.

The Janus Henderson Global High Yield Bond OEIC will charge an OCF of 71 basis points.

London-based Ross explained the OEIC launch hopes "to meet the demand from both UK wholesale and institutional clients".

He added: "We believe that high yield strategies provide an attractive income opportunity in a yield-starved world, as well as a great opportunity for alpha given the high levels of dispersion within the high yield market."