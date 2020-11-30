Triple Point mulls more fundraising after Covid-19 hits IPO

Coronavirus restrictions hampered Triple Point Investment Management's fundraising efforts for its Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure trust IPO in October, with the inability to meet with new investors preventing the firm from hitting its £200m target, according to the firm’s managing partners.

The impact investor hopes to raise more capital for the trust, which secured £100m at IPO last month, and is banking on drawing greater investor support for the offering once it establishes a track record.

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure invests in a portfolio of energy efficiency assets, which have a positive environmental impact and that facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

It focuses on three areas specifically: low carbon distribution, such as CHP and heat networks; social housing retrofit and industrial energy efficiency, including energy efficiency as a service; and distributed generation, such as hydro and solar.

The sub-asset class of energy efficiency appears to be a growing investor theme, with Ecofin eyeing a $250m fundraise for a US renewables infrastructure trust launch and Victory Hill lining up a global vehicle for next year.

Speaking to Investment Week, managing partner James Cranmer attributed the fundraising shortfall at Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure's IPO to "the environment at the time" with ongoing Covid-19 restrictions in the UK limiting the firm's capacity to market the trust effectively.

Cranmer said: "Investors were telling us they like the return, the inflation protection, the sector and the ESG characteristics. But [they felt] it made much more sense for them to wait for [the trust] to get up and running, and then take part next time round."

As a result of limited opportunity for face-to-face meetings, fundraising was mostly successful among investors in Triple Point's existing offering, according to managing partner Ben Beaton, who explained the firm had "benefited" from pre-existing relationships.

"What is undoubtedly harder is winning over the new relationships online," he said.

"Some investors were wishing us well and saying 'look, when you get the IPO away, we will look to support you later if you get to a larger size'.

"IPOs always carry a bit more risk, so they were more comfortable with [other options].

"As we go forward and we grow the fund, really demonstrating the investment thesis of this sub sector of energy efficiency, it is going to be something that will hopefully get good traction with and be able to do very well."

Cranmer added: "We are absolutely delighted to get [the trust] up on the board. The most important thing is to get it listed and get it invested, and then we can go back and raise more money."