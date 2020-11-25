Odey AM urges Rio Tinto to act 'immediately' following Turquoise Hill governance failure

Odey Asset Management has demanded that mining giant Rio Tinto, which it holds shares in and is chief financial officer for, addresses governance issues surrounding its majority subsidiary Turquoise Hill, and its 66% stake in Mongolian polymetallic mine Oyu Tolgoi.

In an open letter released today (25 November), Odey AM - which has a long position in Rio Tinto and a short position in Turquoise Hill - accused Rio of holding the "people of Mongolia… accountable for Turquoise Hill's failings" after it called the Mongolian government's $7bn equity stake in the copper-gold mine "worthless".

This comes following the firm's accusation that Rio Tinto unnecessarily failed to trigger clauses set out in the financing support agreement, which has caused a "false market to form" in the trading of Turquoise Hill's shares, given the market "inaccurately represents the reality of the situation".

While Odey said there may have been a conflict of interest within Rio Tinto and the Oyu Tolgoi project under chief executive Chris Salisbury given the project was a "legacy" of his, the firm said his resignation "now gives [Rio Tinto] a "new opportunity to act".

"Odey has sought to engage with Rio Tinto's management on many occasions about Turquoise Hill and Oyu Tolgoi," the open letter stated.

"Indeed, Odey has sought to ask questions on both Rio Tinto's and Turquoise Hill's public earnings calls, but Odey has not been given the opportunity on these calls to propose any such questions, limiting the opportunity for greater public scrutiny of the Oyu Tolgoi investment case.

"In the interest of many of Rio Tinto's stakeholders, including Rio Tinto's shareholders, Turquoise Hill's current and prospective shareholders and the Government of Mongolia, we feel it is appropriate and fair that these questions be addressed immediately, in a public manner in the interest of transparency, accountability and integrity."

Odey AM said its concern relates to two key issues: the fairness of the financing package surrounding Oyu Tolgoi, and the sustainability of the agreements with Government of Mongolia.

"Odey does not believe that the $4.4bn project finance package associated with Oyu Tolgoi is accurately described as 'project' finance," it continued.

"While it is referred to as 'project' finance by the lending parties, the reality is that Rio Tinto has given corporate guarantees to the lenders for most of the duration of these loans. True project finance, as you know, is ring-fenced, non-recourse lending to an asset."

The firm pointed out that, given quantitative completion tests are "in reality, impossible to meet", Turquoise Hill's intention of its lending package to become non-recourse once the project is completed suggests lending parties "never actually intended for the loans to become non-recourse", therefore meaning there is "minimal risk allocation" away from Rio Tinto to the lending parties.

"Moreover, it is Odey's opinion that the lenders have better security than a Rio Tinto bondholder: not only do they have a Rio Tinto corporate guarantee, but they also have first-line security over the Oyu Tolgoi asset.

"Despite this, the lenders are indirectly charging Rio Tinto substantially more than a Rio Tinto bondholder of matching duration."

The firm added that the lenders in the syndicate have "little-to-no presence in Mongolia" and are therefore not exposed to any political risk, given the Rio Tinto guarantees and the "nature of the political risk carve-out".

"Odey therefore struggles to see how an argument can be made that further stakeholders are being brought into the project through the lending facility to justify the great incremental expense of the loans compared to other sources of financing," it added.