Mark Leach appointed to partner at James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners (JH&P) has announced the promotion of portfolio manager Mark Leach to partner, having joined the wealth manager in 2014.

Leach previously spent six years as an equity analyst and fund manager at J O Hambro Capital Management, with a focus on its pan-European funds.

Jamie Hambro, chairman of JH&P, said: "Mark is a key member of the investment team and this promotion is well deserved. We pride ourselves on our equity expertise and good stock selection has been fundamental to our strong performance."

He added: "Mark brings great intellect to the analysis of equities and a strong grasp of the broader picture and historical context. He is also a great communicator.

"He commands the respect of seasoned industry veterans on the team and clients alike."

Prior to this, Leach was a portfolio manager at Ruffer LLP, where he worked for three years, and he is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder.