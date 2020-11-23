Mediolanum bolsters ESG offering with Global Impact fund launch

Mediolanum International Funds has launched a Global Impact fund, which will be managed by Baillie Gifford and Federated Hermes, to add to its Best Brands range of funds.

The European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group said the fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in companies whose products and services are providing solutions to "global challenges".

The new fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities through an active multi-manager approach.

Mediolanum International Funds said that both Baillie Gifford and Federated Hermes have been "widely acknowledged for their expertise in the impact investing arena" and provide exposure across impact themes and sustainable development goals on top of geographic, capitalisation and sector diversification.

It said it has established four impact themes that will help the team articulate how companies are addressing global challenges, identified as social inclusion and education; environment and resource needs; healthcare and quality of life; and base of the pyramid, which addresses the needs of the poorest four billion people in the world.

Christophe Jaubert (pictured), chief investment officer and head of research multi-management at Mediolanum International Funds, said: "The ultimate objective of this fund is to make a positive difference, both for our clients and the society as a whole by combining impact investment with our fiduciary duty to deliver attractive, long-term risk-adjusted returns.

"We are continuously looking to provide our clients with optimal and diversified portfolios that capture the best sustainable returns opportunities, and this represents an evolution of existing market-leading funds."

The fund is part of the Mediolanum 'Best Brands' offering, which is a UCITS compliant umbrella registered in Dublin