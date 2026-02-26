FE fundinfo's Maryam Longrus: Public and private market comparisons lost in translation

Comparing apples with oranges

clock • 4 min read

For much of the past 15 years, private markets have been on a stratospheric valuation journey.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

FE fundinfo's Maryam Longrus: Public and private market comparisons lost in translation
Equities

FE fundinfo's Maryam Longrus: Public and private market comparisons lost in translation

Comparing apples with oranges

Maryam Longrus
clock 26 February 2026 • 4 min read
FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: Return of the small-cap effect
Equities

FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: Return of the small-cap effect

'Once-in-a-generation' opportunity

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 25 February 2026 • 4 min read
Wealth Club's Jonathan Moyes: Look beyond public markets to scratch the value itch
Equities

Wealth Club's Jonathan Moyes: Look beyond public markets to scratch the value itch

'Stock markets feel fully valued'

Jonathan Moyes
clock 23 February 2026 • 3 min read
Trustpilot