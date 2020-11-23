Kingswood takes majority stake in MHC in $5.1m deal

Kingswood Group has built a 50.1% controlling equity stake in Manhattan Harbor Capital (MHC) after completing a deal worth $5.1m for the firm, marking the latest step in the wealth management group’s US expansion plans.

Following the acquisition of California-based wealth management firm and brokerage Chalice, Kingswood confirmed in May that it had signed "conditional heads of terms" to assume majority ownership in MHC, which will see it running £1.6bn of assets in the US.

In a market update this morning (23 November), Kingswood confirmed the formal contribution of its Chalice Capital Partners and Chalice Wealth Advisors businesses into MHC at a value of $4m, in addition to a cash equity investment valued at $1.1m.

Kingswood also intends to build this position to as much as 68% through a total growth equity investment of $8m by 31 December 2022 in MHC, which is being renamed Kingswood US.

Kingswood US has also been handed an unsecured convertible revolving promissory note at an interest rate of 15%, which the group said would provide funding of up to $1m until 31 December 2022. This may be repaid or converted to equity at Kingswood's option, and counts towards the $8m growth equity investment.

To finance the additional equity contribution and related acquisition expenses, Kingswood has issued a total of 928,400 new convertible preference shares.

On a pro-forma, unaudited basis, in the 12 months to 31 October 2020 a combined MHC and Chalice delivered revenue of almost $30m and EBITDA of $2.6m, according to Kingswood.

The firm's US presence now comprises an independent broker dealer and registered investment adviser businesses, with a presence in Atlanta, New York and San Diego. It also incorporates Kingwood Capital Markets, a national investment banking platform.

Mike Nessim will serve as managing partner of the enlarged Kingswood US business and leads a team of 184 authorised representatives managing $1.8bn of client assets.

Kingswood names new CIO, wealth and investment heads

Group CEO of Kingswood Gary Wilder said: "I have no doubt the capital we deploy will drive exceptional growth across the Kingswood US platform.

"This investment is a major statement of intent regarding our US expansion plans and puts us in a strong position to deliver our US strategy.

"Mike [Nessim] and his team are highly talented, best in class operators in the IBD, RIA space and combined with Derek Bruton, who joined our US business with the Chalice acquisition, we now have exceptionally talented and experienced industry leaders to deliver a successful US strategy."

Nessim added: "This partnership with Kingswood has enormous potential, and we now have the backing to deliver the next phase of our ambitious business plan.

"The capital, team, infrastructure and technology is now in place to execute our ambitious US organic growth strategy."