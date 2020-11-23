Mayfair Capital co-founder steps down as CEO

James Thornton, co-founder of real estate investment management firm Mayfair Capital, will step down from his role as CEO at the end of this year and will be replaced by executive director Giles King from 1 January 2021.

Thornton will remain non-executive chair of the business - which has £1.7bn of assets under management - and sit on the firm's UK executive board, as well as its investment risk and remuneration committees. The CEO will also continue support the fund director on Mayfair Capital's £653m Property Income trust for Charities - the firm's largest mandate - and will take on a new client relationship role within the business.

He said: "The time is right for me to hand over executive responsibility for running the business. Succession has been a feature of our business planning and I am very confident in the new team.

"It is four years since we became part of Swiss Life Asset Managers and I have enjoyed managing the business through the transition into being part of a pan European business with a strong commitment and culture in sustainable real estate investment."

Horizon by Embark's Rostron: Long-term growth potential of the UK has weakened

Thornton has over 35 years of experience in UK commercial property, having begun his career at JLL - formerly Jones Lang Wootton. He joined Savills as director of fund management in 1996, before co-founding Mayfair Capital in 2002. He became chief executive of the business in 2014, having previously been chief investment officer, and joined the Pan European Management Committee for Real Estate (MCRE), the Investment Risk Committee (ICRE) and the Product and new Business Board (REF PB) after the business was bought by Swiss Life in November 2016.

He will be succeeded by Giles King, who joined Mayfair Capital's UK executive board in 2018 from Westmount Real Estate. Prior to this, he was head of investor relations EMEA at CBRE Global Investors and ran its UK business between 2008 and 2011.

King is also the fund director for the Swiss Life London Office Club fund and the UK Thematic Growth fund.

He said: "I look forward to working with James in his new capacity and wish him all the best in his new role.

"James has done a fantastic job in establishing Mayfair Capital as a market leader in thematic and sustainable real estate investment and I, along with the rest of the Mayfair Capital team, remain committed to continuing the expansion of our business both here in the UK and internationally."

Mayfair Capital runs three discretionary portfolios: Property Income trust for Charities (PITCH), which is a tax-exempt, pooled UK commercial property fund available to all charities; the closed-ended Mayfair Capital UK Thematic Growth fund (TGF), which was launched in 2018 and targets thematic UK real estate investments; and the Mayfair Capital Residential 2 investment trust, which was launched in 2016 and invests alongside residential developers delivering residential property in Greater London.

It also manages two portfolios on an advisory basis - the Jersey-domiciled Mayfair Capital Property Unit Trust, which is a fund designed for pension clients of Schroder's Property; and Mayfair Capital Commercial Property Trust (MCCPT), which is designed for clients of Jupiter Asset Management.