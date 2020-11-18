Brown Advisory to launch US value UCITS fund

Brown Advisory will launch a UCITS version of its three-year-old Brown Advisory – Beutel Goodman Large Cap Value fund, which is currently only available to US investors, at the end of this month.

The Dublin-domiciled BA Beutel Goodman US Value fund, which will be sub-advised by Toronto-based investment manager Beutel, Goodman & Company, will be seeded with up to $25m of client assets managed out of Brown Advisory's London office.

Like the $500m US-based strategy, the fund will have a concentrated, low-turnover portfolio of between 25 and 35 stocks, which will be chosen for their strong fundamentals and the fact they are trading at discounts relative to their intrinsic value.

Beutel Goodman's Rui Cardoso, who is co-manager of the new portfolio, said it will have an investing approach "emphasising capital preservation" and a focus on "absolute risk and return objectives".

"The strategy focuses on equity securities issued by larger companies with market capitalisations of more than $1.5bn, with leading competitive positions," he explained.

"Each investment needs to show, through in-depth fundamental research, that it is significantly undervalued and has the ability to appreciate to its true value within an investment time frame of three years.

"Beutel Goodman's highly disciplined value approach positions the strategy to perform defensively in volatile markets, while aiming to capture a significant portion of the market's upside."

While value funds have struggled to outperform their growth counterparts generally over several years, the original US version of the portfolio has comfortably outperformed its Russell 100 Value benchmark over the last decade, having returned 12.5% net of fees while the index has gained 9.1%, according to data from eVestment.

Cardoso said this is because the fund will only invest in stocks when there is a minimum return of 50% to the estimated business value of free cash flow generative companies, with the most important factors influencing buy and sell decisions including competitive market positions, balance sheet assessments and investment risk.

"Current holdings as well as positions under consideration for inclusion are continually evaluated on their discount to business value or return to target potential, quality and alignment of management/board of directors, ability to service debt, and low P/B, P/S, EV/S, P/CF ratios," he added.

Increasing demand

Logie Fitzwilliams, head of international business and head of the London office at Brown Advisory, told Investment Week the UCITS fund was launched due to an uptick in demand from UK and European investors for a US value vehicle, given there are only a limited number of funds available.

He added this demand was seen long before the recent mean reversion seen across markets from growth into value, which has partially been spurred by successful vaccine trials from Pfizer and Moderna.

"It is not that we are calling a style rotation right now - we build portfolios for our clients by scouring the globe for best-of-breed funds across all asset classes," Fitzwilliams explained.

"The performance of this strategy is very much driven by superior stock selection over a number of years. This is not a deep cyclical value-type strategy; there are growth names in the portfolio that are just trading below their intrinsic value."

The head of international business added that Brown Advisory had been looking to balance the growth exposure it offers UK and European clients with a value manager for some time.

"We have been investing with Beutel Goodman for the last couple of years and they are our US value fund manager of choice," he continued.

"They have a wonderful track record and invest similarly to how we invest across our own internal strategies. They are very bottom-up, very low turnover and have a highly disciplined research approach. It made a lot of sense to partner with them."

The fund's expenses will be capped at 25 basis points until it begins growing in size. It will have an annual management charge (AMC) of 60 basis points and will be available to UK and European retail investors from 30 November.