M&G launches climate-focused impact fund

M&G Investments has launched a concentrated equity impact strategy, targeting investment opportunities across clean energy, green technology and the promotion of the circular economy.

The M&G Climate Solutions fund will invest in a portfolio of around 30 companies, for each of which it will provide investors with a report on the net positive climate impact and revenue alignment with climate-related UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Its investible universe is defined by M&G's ten-strong Positive Impact team, which reaches consensus on the impact of all potential investments by undertaking a three-point analysis covering the investment case, intentions and impact of each company.

M&G said this framework is a "practical means of scoring candidate companies and creating a watch-list of high quality, sustainable companies for the manager to choose from when the timing and opportunity are right".

Portfolio companies will be defined as; "pioneers", which have a "transformational effect" on society or the environment; "enablers", which provide the tools for others to deliver positive social or environmental impact; or "leaders", which "spearhead" impact and sustainability in their respective industries.

Managed by Randeep Somel, the fund follows the same investment approach and process as M&G's £306m AUM Positive Impact strategy, which has delivered 35.1% net of fees against the MSCI ACWI index return of 20.4% since its November 2018 inception to the end of October 2020, according to Morningstar data.

The Positive Impact strategy's manager John Olsen will deputise for Somel on the Climate Solutions fund. It will charge an annual management charge of 0.7% for the I share class.

Somel said: "The green agenda and the need to provide solutions to the challenge of climate change has unlocked the creativity and ingenuity of many companies who have these solutions at the heart of what they do.

"This is a multi-decade opportunity for companies who deliver innovative products and services - and for those who invest in them."

Head of sustainable and impact investing Ben Constable-Maxwell added: "As the world focuses on the scale of the sustainability challenges faced by our planet, positive impact finance has an opportunity to put financial firepower behind pioneering businesses providing solutions to those challenges.

"This fund provides our customers with the opportunity to address the climate emergency while putting their savings to work with a purpose."