European equity investors brace for volatility amid US election uncertainty

European equity markets opened lower this morning in response to the shock uncertainty over the outcome of the US Presidential Election, with the as-yet unclear result set to create near-term volatility and myriad of different implications for the continent’s outlook.

Investors in Europe and betting firms had been pricing in a decisive victory for Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but a much closer contest than anticipated and incumbent President Donald Trump's suggestion he could prevent further vote counting has seen markets move downwards.

'The worst outcome for markets': 'Electoral paralysis' as Trump bids to halt vote counting

European equity markets opened with a decline in response to the early polls with the Euro Stoxx 50 and DAX down by around 1% in early trading, and Madrid's IBEX 35 faring worst with a decline of nearly 2%. The euro and sterling were down against the US dollar 0.5% and 1% respectively.

Chief economist at Mazars George Lagarias said investors should expect "some volatility… as long as the result hangs in the balance" with some sector rotation if Trump should once again win election.

In the case of a "divided government", however, with uncertainty remaining for both the Senate and Congressional races, Lagarias said markets are more likely to "refocus on more pressing issues" such as the impact and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The challenges already at hand are titanic," he added. "What matters at this point for investors is not who is president, but rather which companies will see their supply chains hurt, which will see challenges to their modus operandi and their dominant positions, and which are threatened by debt-burdened balance sheets."

US Election 2020: What's in store for investors?

European equities manager at EFG Funds Bibiana Carretero said that given markets "seemed to be pricing in a clean win for Joe Biden", investors face "disappointment and sharp repricing in the short term".

She added that the "maintenance of the status quo" in the event of a Trump victory would mean "the major market trends of the past few years should continue", pointing to the aftermath of the 2016 race which saw US-exposed names in Europe, as well as materials, financials and healthcare, outperform while energy, tech, discretionary, staples and utilities all underperformed.

Conversely, Edison Group expects a Biden victory "to favour European markets to avoid rising US corporate tax rates and benefit from an easing of trade tensions".

Chief economist at Mirabaud Asset Management Gero Jung told investors this morning that in the short term "markets will adjust because of the [incorrect] anticipation of plain Democratic victory", with further negative implications if the result is dragged out by a significant amount of time.

However, he added the outcome is unlikely to have a major impact on the implications for the eurozone's economic recovery.

Jung explained: "First of all, the US economy is a relatively closed one. If you look at GDP numbers, exports represent about 15% of GDP. That is important to keep in mind.

"The second point is the eurozone recovery…[so far] in the third quarter is really driven by higher demand from Asia from China. Chinese companies are refilling their stock, bringing up their inventories again, and this is helping European and also Swiss companies which export to that region.

"We have also seen that these trade policy… conflicts coming from the US focusing on China under the Trump presidency, not so much on Europe.

"The medium term impact on Europe is rather neutral. We think in Europe we have the bigger issues, clearly the pandemic, the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis and the impact on the services industry."