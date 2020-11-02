JOHCM's Regnan launches global equity impact fund

JO Hambro Capital Management’s (JOHCM) recently established responsible investment affiliate Regnan has made its debut UK launch with Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions fund.

Managed by Tim Crockford's four-person Regnan equity impact solutions team, Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions invests in "mission-driven companies" providing solutions to the sustainability needs of society and the environment.

Fund managers overestimate social and environmental impact

Using the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their 169 underlying targets as an investment lens, the fund will have a high conviction, diversified, global multi-cap portfolio with an emphasis on driving additional impact through engagement.

The onshore OEIC will have an annual management charge of 0.75%, subject to a minimum £1,000 investment, for its A share class, with GBP unhedged and hedged share classes available. Large investors also have access to a seed share class for a minimum initial subscription of £1m, featuring reduced fees and an expense ratio cap.

JOHCM CEO for the UK, Europe & Asia Alexandra Altinger said: "This is an important strategic initiative for Regnan and JOHCM that is already resonating strongly with our clients.

"It is an innovative strategy from a dynamic and passionate team with proven credentials as impact investors. The team is already benefiting from being able to draw on Regnan's responsible investment expertise and thematic thinking."

Crockford, whose team previously managed the Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity fund, added: "Regnan is taking impact analysis to the next level by going into real depth in understanding how the SDGs can be met, how a public equities manager can contribute to meeting them, and how each potential portfolio company fits with the goals.

"This is key for better investor outcomes, as for us the impact case is the investment case."