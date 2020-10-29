Guinness AM launches UK-domiciled global equity income fund

Guinness Asset Management has launched a UK-domiciled version of its first equity income fund, the Guinness Global Equity Income fund.

Launched in 2010, the Dublin-domiciled fund has been managed by Ian Mortimer and Matthew Page since inception, and offers investors access to global equities with sustainable dividend growth.

Guinness AM adds to sales team with Jupiter hire

According to the firm, it invests in companies with at least ten years of persistent high cash flow returns on capital each year, strong balance sheets, a sustainable, growing dividend and an ability to withstand economic shocks.

Despite the impact of Covid-19 over 2020, the fund is anticipated to provide a dividend distribution in line with that of 2019, and has returned 154.7% since inception, beating its IA Global Equity Income sector performance of 99.4%, although it has slightly underperformed its MSCI World benchmark, which has returned 164.1% over the same period, according to data from FE fundinfo.

With assets under management (AUM) of £1.25bn, the Dublin-domiciled fund represents half the total group AUM of £2.4bn.

The new UK-domiciled version, the TB Guinness Global Equity Income fund, has an ongoing charges fee of 0.89% and is currently in an offer period which ends on 9 November.

Edward Guinness, CEO of Guinness Asset Management, said: "We are launching the UK-domiciled version of our Global Equity Income strategy in response to growing demand from advisors and investors in the UK who prefer a UK-domiciled structure.

"Furthermore, we believe that UK-domiciled funds will be attractive to international investors who are familiar with and believe in the UK regulatory framework for funds."

IA to suspend equity income yield requirements for 12 months

Deborah Kay, head of sales and marketing at Guinness, added: "At a time when income streams with the potential for growth are hard to come by, the Guinness Global Equity Income strategy has delivered both capital appreciation and a growing dividend. We are keen to make the strategy as accessible as possible for all investors."