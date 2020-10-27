Leading investment management figures launch 10,000 Black Interns campaign

Leading figures of the investment management industry including co-founder of Redington Dawid Konotey-Ahulu, managing partner of Livingbridge Wol Kolade and president of Capstone Investment Advisors Jonathan Sorrell have joined forces to launch the 10,000 Black Interns programme, which aims to improve and transform the career prospects of young black people in the UK.

The programme, which has been launched two months after the successful #100blackinterns initiative, will offer paid work experience across various sectors, as well as training and development opportunities and mentorship for the black community.

Global alternative asset management firm Capstone Investment Advisors will fund the programme's launch, with voluntary contributions from participating companies developing the initiative further over time.

Diversity Blog: Willis Towers Watson calls for 'collective effort' from industry to address diversity

Leading representatives across ten business sectors have supported the launch, as well as senior political figures including Baroness Amos, David Cameron and Chuka Umunna. The programme also has the backing of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

A search for a CEO and supporting team, as well as trustees, for the 10,000 Black Interns Foundation "will begin shortly", according to the organisation.

Cameron, the former Conservative Prime Minister, said: "This initiative will help build a more inclusive economy that works for everyone. We are encouraging leaders from British industry and professional services to champion the effort in their sector."

Baroness Amos, the Labour peer and former diplomat, added: "It is so powerful to see leading players in different sectors pulling together to address the underrepresentation of Black talent in such a tangible and sustainable fashion. Of course there is so much more to do, but this programme is a great step in the right direction."

#100blackinterns will serve as the template for initiatives in other industries, with internships offered in late 2021 and during the summer of 2022.

The expansion of the programme aims to offer approximately 100 internships per year over five years across more than 20 sectors, thereby reaching its ultimate goal of creating 10,000 internships for young black people.

The initiative will also work in partnership with bodies representing higher education institutions including including University Alliance, GuildHE and the Russell Group.

These bodies represent approximately 84 institutions and one million students, 80,000 of whom are black.