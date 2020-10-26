Fulcrum makes investment team senior hire to boost macro capability

Fulcrum Asset Management has strengthened its macroeconomic research capability with a new hire.

Filippo Cartiglia has been appointed by Fulcrum as a senior member of its investment team, joining from Arrowgrass Capital Partners, where he spent nine years as chief international economist for the multi-asset hedge fund manager.

In his new role, he will be a "key contributor" to its macroeconomic research function, Fulcrum said.

Nabeel Abdoula, head of discretionary strategies at Fulcrum, said: "We are very pleased to have someone of Filippo's quality and experience join our investment team and we look forward to working with him to further enhance our macro capability."

Previously, Cartiglia worked at Goldman Sachs International in its London-based economic research group and then as a managing director in the private wealth management division.

Earlier in his career, he also worked as an economist for the International Monetary Fund.

Fulcrum recently announced the launch of a climate change fund which will be aligned with the Paris Agreement global temperature target.

Back in July, Fulcrum spun out two funds from its Diversified Absolute Return strategy, the Equity Dispersion and Thematic Equity Market Neutral funds.