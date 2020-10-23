Recovery 'at risk of losing steam' as UK PMI falls to four-month low

The hospitality sector was rocked by new lockdown measures and customers less eager to spend

The UK’s economic recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is "at risk of losing steam" with tighter restrictions leading to a sharp slowdown in UK private sector output growth in October, according to the latest IHS Markit data.

The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), a survey measure of private sector growth, fell to a four-month low of 52.9 this month, down from 56.5 in September, while the Business Activity Index and Manufacturing index also fell to four-month lows.

Weakening of activity is particularly pronounced in the hospitality and transport sectors, with firms rocked by new lockdown measures and customers less eager to spend.

It marks the slowest growth in activity since the start of the post-lockdown recovery, with PMI having fallen to a record low of 37.1 in March.

The slowdown in activity was stemmed by exports rising, "as overseas customers sought to secure orders before potential supply disruptions as Brexit draws closer", according to chief business economist at IHS Markit Chris Williamson.

Williamson said: "The slower growth of output, the renewed fall in demand and further deterioration in the labour market suggest the economy started the fourth quarter on a weakened footing.

"While Brexit preparations may cause a short-term boost to some parts of the economy ahead of 31 December, rising Covid-19 cases and the imposition of local lockdown measures bode ill for the near-term economic outlook.

"While the fourth quarter still looks likely to see the economy expand, the rate of growth looks to have slowed sharply and the risk of a renewed downturn has risen."

Commenting on the figures, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hugh Gimber said the UK's economic recovery "is now clearly at risk of losing steam", with "pessimists" likely to "question the durability of this spending given the worrying slide in consumer confidence".

He added: "The two-speed nature of the pandemic economy is increasingly evident, with PMI data showing the manufacturing sector holding up better than a services sector that is grappling with falling demand as new social-distancing restrictions take hold.

"Balancing the need for further support against a reluctance to exacerbate the UK's already weak fiscal position is a near impossible task for the chancellor. This mixed bag of data will do little to settle the current debate in Government about where this balance should be struck."

Economist at UBS Global Wealth Management Dean Turner warned that "fresh challenges still lie ahead", amid new restrictions coming into force today, but said market participants are likely to be focused on Brexit negotiations, the US election, and the next move from the central banks.

He added: "We expect the Bank of England to ease policy further at its November meeting; the ECB is likely to wait until December before its next move.

"Nevertheless, we don't expect either central bank move will deter traders from buying the pound and euro against the US dollar in the months ahead."