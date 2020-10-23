Talkaboutblack launches after-school programme pilot for disadvantaged areas

The Catalyst After School Programme will be run by the CISI

#Talkabout black, the organisation founded by senior black investment professionals in the industry to build a pipeline of cross-industry black leaders, has launched a pilot after-school programme targeting state schools in socio-economically disadvantaged areas across London, in a bid to encourage young people to join the asset management industry.

One of the targeted outcomes of the programme, which was launched in conjunction with The City of London Corporation, the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) and the Diversity Project, is for participating students to earn a Level 2 CISI Fundamentals of Financial Services qualification.

Catalyst After School Programme, which begins on 12 November and is free for schools to participate in, will be taught by the CISI - a not-for-profit organisation - with fund managers serving as teaching assistants.

The programme will initially run for eight months. If the pilot is successful, #Talkaboutblack aims to offer the initiative across the UK, with this year's alumni becoming mentors to the next cohort.

The first group of 24 pupils to participate on the programme are year ten pupils from Mulberry Academy in Shoreditch and Mossbourne Academy in Hackney.

Gavin Lewis, managing director at BlackRock and co-founder of #Talkaboutblack, said: "I grew up in inner City London and never knew the City existed. I certainly could not envisage myself working there. I was fortunate enough to find a way in but there is huge potential which remains untapped.

"It is imperative that we build of pipeline of talent to enter the asset management industry. If we can provide students with the aspiration and the belief that they can develop a career, then we have an opportunity to create lasting change."

To celebrate the launch, #Talkaboutblack, The City of London Corporation and the Diversity Project joined London Stock Exchange in a ceremony to open the market for trading.

Andrien Meyers, honorary diplomat and Common Councilman who attended the celebrations this morning (23 October), said the "great lack of ethnic diversity in the investment industry" creates "huge hurdles for people from BAME backgrounds".

"There are many bright and talented young people from across society who are hungry for the opportunity to progress and do well," he said.

"I strongly believe that as a community we must do more to ensure they receive the guidance, support and - most importantly - the opportunity to find a career that they are passionate about.

"The Catalyst After School Programme is one way of helping young adults into the investment profession and we are proud to launch this during Black History Month."