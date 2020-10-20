Investec's Justin Simler to lead ASI multi-asset product strategy

Aberdeen Standard Investments has appointed Justin Simler as head of multi-asset product strategy.

Simler, who will report to global head of product for public markets Emily Smart, will be charged with driving innovation within ASI's multi-asset business to meet client demand.

He joins from Investec where he was responsible for leading the transformation of the multi-asset product strategy. Prior to this, Simler spent a decade at Schroders where he served as head of product management for multi-asset and quantitative equities.

With more than 25 years' experience in investments, he has also served at BZW, Barclays and Merrill Lynch, where his roles included head of research, CIO and fund manager.

Smart said Simler's appointment would "help drive growth in our multi-asset business at a very exciting time for Aberdeen Standard Investments".

She added: "He brings a wealth of knowledge and practical experience of growing multi-asset businesses.

"Justin's role will be to help create new generation multi-asset products, components and solutions for our clients."

Simler said: "I have spent the last 12 years working in multi-asset and will draw on this experience to help drive ASI's multi-asset products and solutions forward, whilst supporting client needs."