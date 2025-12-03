Hargreaves Lansdown poaches Vanguard's Doug Abbott for chief product officer role

Will report to CEO Richard Flint

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Hargreaves Lansdown has hired Doug Abbott as chief product officer from Vanguard.

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

