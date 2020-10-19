Some asset managers 'paying lip service' to gender diversity issues

Nearly half of managers said they do not factor in diversity when researching potential investments

Parts of the asset management industry are "paying lip service" to gender diversity, with almost half failing to assess the issue when researching potential investments and nearly two-thirds not reporting their gender pay gap in 2019, according to new research.

Despite three-quarters (77%) of asset managers saying they measure gender diversity internally, 47% said they do not factor the issue in when researching potential investments, a survey from investment consultant Redington shows.

Further, two-thirds of investment management firms have less than 25% female representation on their investment teams, while 60% did not report their gender pay gap last year.

Despite that, 58% of those surveyed claimed gender diversity was an important contributor to their success as businesses.

Head of manager research at Redington Nick Samuels said that while the research showed many asset managers understood the importance of gender diversity, and were taking steps to measure and monitor it, there was "a very mixed picture of how this translates to team structures and decision-making".

"Our survey uncovered some thoughtful approaches to diversity, but we also have to ask ourselves whether some in the asset management industry are just paying lip service to this important topic," Samuels said.

"We view diversity and inclusion not just as the ‘right thing to do' but something that helps create a highly effective and competitive workplace, making it an important consideration factor when assessing a manager's capabilities.

"While we recognise that each organisation must plot its own path based on its own history, culture and needs, investment managers should recognise that expectations are changing from both staff, future hires and the wider society.

"Understanding these perspectives is becoming ever more important to be successful from an internal and external point of view."

Meanwhile, Samuels praised those firms surveyed for a heightened understanding of and engagement with cognitive diversity, or the desire to hire people who think in different ways. More than two-thirds (67%) of those taking part said this issue was also important.

Samuels noted that cognitive diversity was "much more nuanced and therefore harder to measure" than other diversity factors, which showed in the survey with just under a fifth formally measuring it.

This measurement often requires external resources and costly analysis, which many managers may not currently have available, Samuels reasoned.

"Pointing them in the right direction should be a key priority as, in a fast-moving world, having more data that allows management to better understand their greatest asset - their people - has to be a good thing."

Redington surveyed more than 100 asset managers globally, representing 192 different investment teams with $10trn in combined assets under management.