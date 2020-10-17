Investors up pressure on FTSE bosses' pensions in 'unprecedented AGM season'

Two companies were issued a warning for not committing to align the pension contributions of new directors with that of the workforce

Concerns over executive pensions led to 64 shareholder rebellions across 45 FTSE All-Share companies in the 2020 AGM season, with ongoing investor pressure leading to further commitments to reduce contributions at the UK's largest firms.

Investment Association data published on Saturday (17 October) revealed 14 FTSE companies reduced pension contributions for existing directors in 2020 and a further 43 committed to reduce contributions in future years.

As a result of growing pressure on executive pensions in recent years, 98% of FTSE 100 companies have now either aligned the pension contributions of new directors with that of the workforce or committed to doing so, according to the IA, which found an additional six FTSE 100 companies are increasing their workforce rate as part of their effort to align pension contributions.

Ten FTSE 100 companies were, however, issued a "red-top" by the IA's Institutional Voting Information Service service for having at least one existing director receiving a pension contribution of 25% or more with no commitment to align this with the rest of the workforce by the end of 2022.

Two companies were issued a red-top for not committing to align the pension contributions of new directors with that of the workforce.

Commenting on the results, business minister Lord Callanan said: "No executive should be building up an exorbitant pension fund far and above the majority of their workforce, particularly during this testing time.

"I am really pleased to see the progress the vast majority of FTSE 100 companies have made towards bringing their executive pension contributions in line with the wider workforce, and would urge each and every business on the list to ensure plans are in place by 2022."

Shareholder rebellions of more than 20% on individual resolutions fell overall, the IA's Public Register shows, with 116 companies being added to the list in 2020 compared with 139 in 2019.

It follows a letter sent to FTSE 350 companies by the IA in April, which expressed that the investment management industry was committed "to supporting British business during the pandemic by focusing on the most material issues" in this year's AGM season.

Executive pay was the only area that did not see a fall in shareholder rebellions, with 65 resolutions across 45 FTSE All-Share companies recorded.

Director re-election also continued to top investors' concerns with 80 resolutions across 46 companies added in this year's AGM season.

The IA said "overboarding, lack of diversity… and…decisions made as remuneration or audit committee chairperson" as the most common reasons for votes against re-election.

Companies appear to be doing more to acknowledge shareholder concerns, however, with almost 90% of those companies added to the Public Register making a public statement on how they will respond to the high level of dissent.

Similarly, in what the IA called an "unprecedented AGM season", 43 FTSE All-Share companies withdrew AGM resolutions related to dividend payments.

The IA said this was "a move expected by investors, who asked companies to consider the suitability of dividend payments given current uncertainties, with the expectation that payments will resume once it is prudent to do so".

CEO of the IA Chris Cummings added: "Both companies and shareholders have risen to the challenge of this unprecedented AGM season to ensure robust and effective governance of the UK's largest companies.

"Shareholders have continued to hold companies to account on the executive pay and director re-election, while recognising the additional pressure companies have been under.

"Our industry has also been actively supporting these listed companies by providing additional capital to those in need, with over £17.7 billion raised by FTSE All Share companies since the start of the pandemic."