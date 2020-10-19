Seneca IM continues to back Merian Chrysalis after latest fundraising 'turnaround'

Seneca Investment Managers once again added to its position in Merian Chrysalis as part of the trust's latest fundraising effort, the success of which indicates "one hell of a turnaround" in investor sentiment since its 2018 initial public offering (IPO), according to Seneca fund manager Richard Parfect.

Merian Chrysalis raised £95m for an equity placing on the London Stock Exchange earlier in October, almost doubling the fundraising target it set at the end of September and having already exceeded the £100m target it set in a separate 2019 placing.

Now with assets of £550m, the success of the past two fundraising attempts is in contrast to the trust's failure to attract significant investor interest at IPO, which saw it raise half of the £200m it had initially targeted.

"It has been one hell of a turnaround and difference from two years ago at launch," Parfect said. "Most of our holding [in Merian Chrysalis] stems from IPO.

"From the start it made a lot of sense to us, but there was a market shakeout back in 2018, which saw a lot of investors back out at the time."

Investor interest in the Q4 2018 IPO was hampered by a plethora of issues, most notably including the start of the 'trade war' between the US and China.

"For us, the market conditions at the time further justified why something like Merian Chrysalis should do well," Parfect said. "Six months after those market conditions they were able to double in size.

"We have supported each one of the fundraisings to varying degrees, the most recent being a nominal amount as we are now at the target position size-wise for that trust.

"We are happy they have managed to grow and diversify their shareholder base. It should now be on a few more radar screens."

At IPO, Merian Chrysalis was trading at £1.04 per share and has since risen 41.8% to £1.48 as of 14 October. The trust sold off heavily as markets were rocked by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, falling to a low of around 74p by early April.

Seneca took advantage of the sell-off to buy more shares in the trust, which now represents 2.4% of the VT Seneca Diversified Income fund, according to FE fundinfo.

The portfolio has returned 42.5% since launch, compared to a 6.9% loss for the FTSE All Share, with Merian Chrysalis currently trading on a 7.5% premium to NAV, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

Co-managed by Richard Watts and Nick Williamson, and primarily investing in later-stage private companies, Parfect said he expects the trust to "continue to thrive" and offer retail investors "British winners that they usually struggle to get hold of because private equity can be a fairly closed shop".