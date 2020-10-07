Impax AUM jumps to record £20.2bn on 'high levels of net inflows'

Impax Asset Management has reported assets under management reached a record high of £20.2bn at the end of September, up 34% over the year, boosted by an 11.4% increase in AUM in the fourth quarter.

The specialist asset manager saw net inflows of £654m in the three months to 30 September, while market movement, FX and performance added another £1.4bn.

Total AUM increased from £18.1bn at 30 June 2020, the company reported.

Chief executive Ian Simm (pictured) said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has created a tragedy of exceptional proportions and has significantly impaired all economies around the world.

"Although markets have been volatile, Impax's investment performance has remained strong, and the company has attracted high levels of net inflows."

He added: "The pandemic has reinforced the imperative of a transition to a more sustainable economy, while society's response has given us an indication of what will be needed to address climate change and other challenges of sustainable development."

In a note published today (7 October), Peel Hunt said: "Even over what would typically be the quieter summer months, Impax has continued to generate impressive levels of net flows."

Peel Hunt added that Impax's AUM was "comfortably ahead" of its £19.3bn assumption and reiterated a buy recommendation. "We have already increased our forecasts twice since the market lows in March, given the positive momentum," it said.