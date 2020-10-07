'Strong momentum' boosts Liontrust AUM 28% in 2020

Liontrust Asset Management saw a 28% increase in assets under management and advice since the start of the financial year, with total assets now at £20.6bn.

The firm experienced £777m of net inflows over the past three months to the end of September alone, and £1.7bn over the last six months, according to a market update this morning (7 October).

The proposed acquisition of Architas's multi-manager business, which was announced on 1 July 2020, will add a further £5.8bn to assets under management and advice, taking total assets to above £26bn when it is expected to complete at the end of the month.

John Ions, CEO of Liontrust, said the fact the business's "strong momentum" has continued through the Covid-19 crisis is "testament to our fund management teams and their robust investment processes, strong relationships with clients, the power of the brand and how successfully everyone at Liontrust has adapted to the current environment".

"Liontrust has benefited from the focus the business has had over the past ten years, on areas of investment where we have expertise and on what clients want," he explained.

"The impact of this focus on clients has been shown by the growth in assets managed by our sustainable investment team since they joined Liontrust in April 2017, rising from £2.5bn to £7.5bn."

"I am positive about the outlook for both Liontrust and active management in general. Our industry can live up to its key role of deploying capital to enable the economy to grow even in the current challenging environment."

Last Friday, Liontrust sold its Asia income team to Somerset Capital Management, who will bring Mark Williams, Carolyn Chan and Shashank Savla on board to manage Edward Lam's Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth fund.

Liontrust's European and macro thematic teams were also closed and merged into other offerings, leading to the departure of Stephen Bailey and Olly Russ.

Ions said these moves came following a review of the firm's fund ranges as "part of a strategic focus on where best to devote our resources over the next few years".

Meanwhile, Liontrust has announced the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) as joint corporate broker alongside Nplus1 Singer Advisory LLP, replacing Numis Securities with immediate effect.