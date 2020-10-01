PIMCO launches climate bond UCITS

PIMCO has launched a climate bond UCITS fund that invests solely in securities issued by firms linked to combatting climate change.

PIMCO GIS Climate Bond, which invests in both labelled and unlabelled green bonds, aims for risk-adjusted returns through a multi-sector, globally diversified portfolio that both "supports climate change solutions" and "minimizes exposure to climate-related risk".

It will be managed by managing director and CIO of PIMCO's US Core Strategies Scott Mather, as well as portfolio manager and executive vice presidents Jelle Brons, Ketish Pothalingam and Samuel Mary.

Mather said: "Client interest in sustainable investment strategies continues to grow strongly, and we have introduced this fund to provide investors with an accessible method of allocating capital to climate change initiatives.

"We are focused on identifying the increasing number of bond issuers committed to climate action and financing climate solution projects. Active management, combined with rigorous analysis by our credit analysts, will help us find the likely winners of the transition to a net zero carbon economy."

The fund adopts the same investment approach as its PIMCO Climate Bond strategy, which was launched for US investors in December last year.