Man GLG to launch Asian equity fund for Andrew Swan

Man GLG will launch a high-conviction Asia (ex-Japan) equity fund for head of Asian equities Andrew Swan, who joined from BlackRock in August.

The fund, which currently remains nameless, will launch in October as an OEIC for UK investors, subject to regulatory approval, the firm said.

The fund will be headed by Swan, who will be assisted by former BlackRock colleagues Anand Agarwal and Alethea Leung, who joined in September, as well as Andrew Hill, who also joined in September from Australian superannuation fund UniSuper.

Man GLG said the fund would be long-only, style-agnostic - though with a preference for mid caps over time - and fundamentally driven vehicle with an active share of at least 70% and hold between 35 and 45 positions.

Swan, who previously ran a suite of Asian funds for BlackRock alongside Agarwal and Leung, said: "Equity markets in the Asia region represent significant opportunities for stock picking and alpha generation.

"Many of the largest emerging market economies in Asia have undergone significant structural improvements over the last two decades and these, coupled with high levels of GDP growth, have provided fertile ground for companies to prosper.

"Despite this, they remain relatively under-researched and less efficient than developed markets, so we believe they offer ample opportunities for investors over the economic cycle."

Man GLG CEO Teun Johnson added: "As a region, Asia is attractive because it's a market where fundamentals dictate returns, and one with high dispersion at the stock level, making it a rich environment for proven managers like Andrew.

"Both he, and the team of analysts leading the development of this strategy at Man GLG, have an excellent record of generating strong performance for their clients.

"We believe this is a particularly exciting time to launch this strategy and are pleased to add the fund to Man GLG's increasingly diverse range of global equity strategies."

The company said the portfolio would typically run sector or country weights between a 20% overweight and 20% underweight relative to the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index.

It will combine bottom-up analysis with top-down macro views to determining how the portfolio can be tilted to help alpha generation, Man said.

The investment process will analyse the current macro environment and potential future developments, in order to understand how countries, industries or investment styles will perform, the firm added. The portfolio will be adapted to ensure the most favourable factors are over-weighted relative to the benchmark.

Agarwal, based in Hong Kong, had been a director in BlackRock's fundamental active Asian and emerging markets team, focusing on India market research. Before that he had been an analyst at Jefferies Pvt. Ltd and Credit Suisse India.

Leung, also based in Hong Kong, had been research analyst and portfolio manager for southeast Asian and Asia Pacific strategies at BlackRock.

Hill, based in Sydney, covered unlisted investments as well as global financials and healthcare at UniSuper, alongside holding portfolio management responsibility for European banks. He had previously co-led Bank of America's Asia financials research team.