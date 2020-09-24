Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for our Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards in 2020, which have been relaunched at a key point in the evolution of this important part of the market.
Building on the proud 13-year history of these awards, Investment Week has introduced a number of new categories and extended our judging panel this year to better reflect the huge growth in this area of the market and the main interests of Investment Week readers. The winners will be revealed during a special online awards ceremony on 26 November.
These awards are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research and ratings teams and service providers who now have a key part to play as sustainable and ESG investing moves firmly into the mainstream.
This year we have bolstered the number of fund categories included in the awards with the introduction of Best Sustainable and ESG Equity, Bond, Multi-Asset and Alternatives categories.
To reflect a high level of interest in the environmental and climate change theme in 2020 and beyond, there was also a new category for Best Environmental/Climate Change fund.
We also introduced an award for Best Group for ESG Integration to reflect increased activity and interest in this area at a time of transition for many asset managers.
In addition, we wanted to highlight groups that are contributing to the evolution of this sector and setting the agenda for the coming years as well as reward innovation in the space.
As a result, we welcomed entries for the Best Newcomer, Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative and Best Thought Leadership Paper categories. We received a number of submissions for the Thought Leadership category and our finalists' work covers areas including spatial finance, navigating ESG ratings, climate change and renewable energy.
Finally, a number of groups competed for the accolade of Sustainable and ESG Fund Management Group of the Year in a closely-fought category.
During the awards ceremony we will also reveal the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry accolade, which was decided by the judging panel.
Depending on the category, entrants for the awards had to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their expertise in areas including: performance and meeting their objectives; how they incorporate sustainability and ESG into their investment processes; adherence to international frameworks; measuring and reporting impact; client communication; engagement record; team structure and support; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas & innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.
We would like to thank our judging panel for giving their valuable time and expertise to judge the entries this year. Our judging panel included:
- Lisa Beauvilain, managing director, head of sustainability and ESG, Impax Asset Management
- Hortense Bioy, director, sustainability and passive strategies research at Europe Morningstar
- Dean Cook, multi-asset portfolio analyst, M&G Treasury & Investment Office
- Tancredi Cordero di Montezemolo, founder and CEO, Kuros Associates
- Julia Dreblow, director SRI services, founder of Fund EcoMarket, SRI Services
- Ashley Fagan, global head of ETF, index and smart beta strategic clients and head of development for UK and Ireland, Amundi Asset Management,
- Louie French, senior research analyst and portfolio nanager, Tilney
- Gianfranco Gianfrate, professor of finance, EDHEC Business School
- Philipp Hirche, founder and chairman, The WikiRate Project
- Laura Houet, partner, funds and ESG specialist, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
- Damien Lardoux, head of impact investing, EQ Investors
- Sophie Meatyard, fund analyst, FE fundinfo
- Veronique Morel, fellow chartered wealth manager and a branch manager, Raymond James
- Ben Palmer, investment director - head of responsible investment, Brooks Macdonald
- Richard Romer-Lee, co-founder and managing director, Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research
- Felicity Selcoe, CFA, director, investment adviser, Julius Baer
- Mona Shah, director, Stonehage Fleming Investment Management
- Lisa Stonestreet, head of communications and charity impact, Eiris Foundation.
