Investment Week reveals finalists for Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2020

Awards relaunched this year

Aberdeen Standard Investments Strategic Asset Allocation: ESG's New Frontier
Aberdeen Standard Investments Going Green – A climate policy toolkit for investors
Amundi and IFC EMERGING MARKET GREEN BONDS Report 2019
BNP Paribas Asset Management Wells, Wires and Wheels
Edentree Investment Management Mind the gap
ESG Portfolio Management GmbH Quantitative Credit Rating Models including ESG factors
M&G Investments Pandemic: The inextricable link between human, animal and ecosystem health and the emergence of communicable disease 
Montanaro Asset Management Renewable Energy; The Biomass Debate
Morningstar, Inc Investing in Times of Climate Change. An Expanding Array of Choices for Climate-Aware Investors
Morningstar, Inc Asset Managers as Stewards of Sustainable Business. Implications of the Rise in Passive Investing
PIMCO ESG Investing Report: Bonds ESG Into Action 
RobecoSAM AG Covid-19 and ESG data: Spotting the cracks before the quake
S&P Global Ratings Space, The Next Frontier: Spatial Finance And Environmental Sustainability
Triodos Investment ManagementTurning the page. A radical agenda for economic transformation
Vontobel Asset Management Navigating with ESG Ratings: What you need to know
WWF and Ninety One Sustainability & Satellites: New frontiers in sovereign debt investing

Aberdeen Standard Investments
AllianceBernstein LP / Sustainable Global Thematic Equities
BMO Global Asset Management - Responsible Investment Team
Brown Advisory
Citi Research & Global Insights
EQ Investors
Montanaro Asset Management 
Morningstar UK Ltd
Nordea Asset Management
Pictet Asset Management
Morningstar, Inc
S&P Global Ratings’ Sustainable Finance Team
Sustainalytics
Truvalue Labs
AllianceBernstein Responsible US Equities
FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure Fund
GIB Global ESG-Plus
Morningstar MPS – ESG Range
Nomura Global Sustainable Equity
The Big Exchange
TwentyFour Sustainable Short Term Bond Income 
Urban Impact Ventures Sustainable Cities Impact Fund I
Wealthify Ethical range 
Wellington Global Stewards
AllianceBernstein: Climate Science and Portfolio Implications curriculum
BNP Paribas Asset Management & the CFA Institute: Sustainable Investing Game Show
Candriam: The Candriam Academy
CFA Society of the UK (CFA UK): Certificate in ESG Investing
UBS AG: #TOGETHERBAND
Aberdeen Standard Capital
EQ Investors
P1 Investment Management
Tribe Impact Capital
Wealthify
Aberdeen Standard Investments 
African Infrastructure Investment Managers 
Alquity Investment Management 
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Foresight Group LLP
Newton Investment Management 
PIMCO
Portland Hill Asset Management
Schroders
BMO Responsible Global Equity Fund
Candriam SRI Equity Emerging Markets Fund
Carmignac Portfolio Grande Europe Fund
Impax Global Opportunities Strategy
Jupiter Global Sustainable Equities Fund
Nordea 1 - Emerging Stars Equity Fund
Rathbone Global Sustainability Fund
RobecoSAM Smart Energy Fund

Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond Fund
Barclays Sustainable Strategy 
Jupiter Global Ecology Diversfied
Nest Retirement Date Funds 
AllianceBernstein Green Managed Volatility Equities  Fund
CPR Invest - Social Impact Fund
EQ Future Leaders Portfolios
Fidelity Funds (FF) Sustainable Reduced Carbon Bond Fund
Pictet-Sustainable Emerging Debt Blend Fund
PIMCO Climate Bond Strategy 
Schroders International Selection Fund (ISF) Sustainable Multi-Asset Income
Best Sustainable & ESG Bond Fund
AB Sustainable Thematic Global Credit Fund
Aegon Ethical Corporate Bond Fund
Amity Sterling Bond Fund
Pictet-Global Sustainable Credit Fund
Rathbone Ethical Bond Fund

Best Green Bond Fund 
Allianz Green Bond Fund
Green Credit Continuum Fund
Aberdeen Standard Investments Global Equity Impact Fund 
Baillie Gifford Positive Change Fund
FP WHEB Sustainability Fund
Montanaro Better World Fund 
Nomura Global Sustainable Equity Fund
Threadneedle European Social Bond Fund
UBAM - Positive Impact Equity Fund
Wellington Global Impact Bond Fund
BNP Paribas European Infra Debt Fund  
IDEAS Managed Fund 
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited 
VT Gravis Clean Energy Income Fund
Candriam SRI Equity Climate Action Fund
Davy Low Carbon Equity Fund 
Impax Environmental Markets plc 
Ninety One Global Environment Fund
Nordea 1 – Global Climate and Environment Fund
Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities Fund
RobecoSAM Smart Energy Fund
Schroder International Selection Fund (ISF) Global Energy Transition 
Vontobel Fund - Clean Technology Fund
BMO Global Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Global Index Research
Morningstar, Inc. 
Solactive ISS ESG Climate Transition Benchmark Index Series 
Amundi Index Euro AGG Corporate SRI - UCITS ETF DR 
BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Circular Economy Leaders UCITS ETF 
Invesco GBP Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF
iShares MSCI Europe SRI UCITS ETF 
UBS ETF (IE) S&P 500 ESG UCITS ETF
BMO Global Asset Management
BNP Paribas Funds
EdenTree Investment Management
Federated Hermes
Foresight Group LLP
Impax Asset Management
Montanaro Asset Management 
Nordea Asset Management
Pictet Asset Management
Robeco
WHEB Asset Management
To be announced at the awards ceremony
Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for our Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards in 2020, which have been relaunched at a key point in the evolution of this important part of the market.

 

Building on the proud 13-year history of these awards, Investment Week has introduced a number of new categories and extended our judging panel this year to better reflect the huge growth in this area of the market and the main interests of Investment Week readers. The winners will be revealed during a special online awards ceremony on 26 November. 

These awards are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research and ratings teams and service providers who now have a key part to play as sustainable and ESG investing moves firmly into the mainstream. 

This year we have bolstered the number of fund categories included in the awards with the introduction of Best Sustainable and ESG Equity, Bond, Multi-Asset and Alternatives categories.

To reflect a high level of interest in the environmental and climate change theme in 2020 and beyond, there was also a new category for Best Environmental/Climate Change fund.

We also introduced an award for Best Group for ESG Integration to reflect increased activity and interest in this area at a time of transition for many asset managers. 

In addition, we wanted to highlight groups that are contributing to the evolution of this sector and setting the agenda for the coming years as well as reward innovation in the space.

As a result, we welcomed entries for the Best Newcomer, Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative and Best Thought Leadership Paper categories. We received a number of submissions for the Thought Leadership category and our finalists' work covers areas including spatial finance, navigating ESG ratings, climate change and renewable energy.

Finally, a number of groups competed for the accolade of Sustainable and ESG Fund Management Group of the Year in a closely-fought category.

During the awards ceremony we will also reveal the winner of the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry accolade, which was decided by the judging panel. 

Depending on the category, entrants for the awards had to provide detailed information to the judging panel to demonstrate their expertise in areas including: performance and meeting their objectives; how they incorporate sustainability and ESG into their investment processes; adherence to international frameworks; measuring and reporting impact; client communication; engagement record; team structure and support; thought leadership; incorporating new ideas & innovation; and taking the lead on wider industry initiatives.

We would like to thank our judging panel for giving their valuable time and expertise to judge the entries this year. Our judging panel included: 

  • Lisa Beauvilain, managing director, head of sustainability and ESG, Impax Asset Management
  • Hortense Bioy, director, sustainability and passive strategies research at Europe Morningstar
  • Dean Cook, multi-asset portfolio analyst, M&G Treasury & Investment Office
  • Tancredi Cordero di Montezemolo, founder and CEO, Kuros Associates
  • Julia Dreblow, director SRI services, founder of Fund EcoMarket, SRI Services
  • Ashley Fagan, global head of ETF, index and smart beta strategic clients and head of development for UK and Ireland, Amundi Asset Management, 
  • Louie French, senior research analyst and portfolio nanager, Tilney
  • Gianfranco Gianfrate, professor of finance, EDHEC Business School
  • Philipp Hirche, founder and chairman, The WikiRate Project
  • Laura Houet, partner, funds and ESG specialist, CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
  • Damien Lardoux, head of impact investing, EQ Investors
  • Sophie Meatyard, fund analyst, FE fundinfo
  • Veronique Morel, fellow chartered wealth manager and a branch manager, Raymond James
  • Ben Palmer, investment director - head of responsible investment, Brooks Macdonald
  • Richard Romer-Lee, co-founder and managing director, Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research
  • Felicity Selcoe, CFA, director, investment adviser, Julius Baer
  • Mona Shah, director, Stonehage Fleming Investment Management
  • Lisa Stonestreet, head of communications and charity impact, Eiris Foundation.

For information about the awards go to: https://event.investmentweek.co.uk/sustainableesginvestmentawards2020/en/page/home

 

