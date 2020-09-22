Baillie Gifford reduces fees on Dow and Ross's global equity income funds

Baillie Gifford will reduce the annual management fees on its two global income funds by seven basis points.

From 1 October, £624m Baillie Gifford Global Income Growth and £124m Baillie Gifford Responsible Global Equity Income funds will have the fees for their ‘B' share classes lowered from 0.57% to 0.5%.

The move marks the 12th time the firm has cut fees across its range of funds and investment trusts in the past seven years and comes two months after it slashed the fees investors pay to access the £719m Scottish American Investment Company by ten basis points, from 0.45% to 0.35%.

Baillie Gifford's director of marketing and distribution James Budden said the move was "part of our ongoing commitment to offer value for money to investors".

"We are keen to make our equity income funds as competitive as possible in the prevailing environment," he added.

"They offer a global approach, resilience of yield and income from growth companies with the potential to increase their dividend streams in the long term. This mix contrasts with a great many alternatives currently available to investors."

BG Global Income Growth and BG Responsible Global Equity Income, both managed by James Dow and Toby Ross, have returned 8% and 7.4% respectively in 2020 to-date, well ahead of their benchmark FTSE All-World's 3.4%, according to FE fundinfo.

Since inception in 2018, the Responsible Global Equity Income fund has gained 31.8% versus its benchmark's 20.2%. Since the Global Income Growth fund's 2010 launch, it is up 199.6% compared to its comparator's 177.4%.