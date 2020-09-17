Tom Dobell to step down from £1.4bn M&G Recovery fund

Tom Dobell, manager of the £1.4bn M&G Recovery fund, will step down from his management duties and leave the firm at the end of December.

He will be replaced by Michael Stiasny, who has spent 20 years at M&G and headed up its equity research team.

The change, which is part of M&G's ongoing review into its range of mutual funds, will lead to a "refreshed investment approach for the fund", according to a spokesperson, which will have an "increased focus on the unloved mid-sized companies which have contributed most to value creation over the fund's lifetime", as well as the "valuation opportunities so often found when companies are going through difficulty".

The vehicle's overall investment objectives and policy will remain unchanged, however.

Stiasny will continue to manage M&G's Charifund, UK Income Distribution fund and Dividend fund.

Jack Daniels, chief investment officer at M&G, said: "I would like to thank Tom for his dedication to the M&G Recovery fund and its investors.

"While the environment for his style of investing over the past decade has been very challenging, his effort and commitment on behalf of customers have never faltered.

"He steps down after 28 years at M&G with our best wishes for this next chapter of his life.

"Recovery investing has been a cornerstone offering within our equities business for over 50 years. With a highly experienced investor in Michael Stiasny and a renewed focus on the M&G Recovery fund's core strengths, we believe we are well positioned to meet the fund's objectives and deliver investors the returns they expect."

Dobell, who joined M&G in 1992 as a UK equity manager on the segregated pensions desk, became manager of M&G Recovery in 2000.

He said: "I would like to thank M&G for the opportunities it has given me throughout my career. It has been an immense privilege to manage the M&G Recovery fund, even throughout challenging investment cycles. I leave the fund's investors in the capable hands of Michael Stiasny and I wish them the very best for the future."

Over Dobell's tenure to time of writing (17 September), the value-focused multi-cap fund has returned 131.7% compared to its average per in the IA UK All Companies sector and its FTSE All-Share benchmark's respective gains of 117.9% and 120.3%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Most of these returns were achieved before the Global Financial Crisis, however, with the fund comfortably doubling the returns of its sector average and benchmark up until the end of 2007.

Over the last decade, however, the fund is in 193rd place out of 195 funds in the sector with a total return of 14.4%. It is also in the bottom quartile for its performance over one, three and five years.