Franklin Templeton makes hire to boost ETF platform UK expansion

Franklin Templeton has appointed Harriet Ssentongo to the newly-created role of senior ETF sales specialist as it seeks to drive the UK expansion of its UCITS ETF platform Franklin LibertyShares.

In her new role, Ssentongo will be responsible for the development of Franklin LibertyShares in the UK, Channel Islands and Ireland, working closely with the existing UK distribution team and focusing on leveraging existing client relationships, identifying and targeting new prospects and intermediaries to drive ETF sales for the firm.

Based in London, she will report to Caroline Baron, head of ETF sales EMEA.

Baron said: "This an important hire in a key market as we continue to expand our ETF business in Europe.

"We have strong ambitions in the region, and Harriet will enable us to accelerate that growth and penetrate additional segments of the UK market."

Prior to joining Franklin Templeton, Ssentongo worked at HANetf as director, Benelux and UK sales and, before that, was director, private banking and wealth management sales for the UK and Ireland at WisdomTree Europe.

Martyn Gilbey, UK country head and senior director at Franklin Templeton, added: "Harriet has a wealth of experience in building and expanding ETF businesses and has strong knowledge and understanding of the European and UK ETF markets."

Franklin Templeton's ETF platform offers more than 90 ETFs and had approximately $10bn in assets under management globally as of 31 August, including nearly $4.7bn in active fixed income ETFs.