Cazenove Capital makes two iNED hires

Cazenove Capital has appointed the former president of the CBI Paul Drechsler as one of two new independent non-executive directors to its board.

Drechsler and Charlie Porter will join iNED Sue Harris who has been on the board since 2016 and has also chaired Schroders' wealth management audit and risk committee since 2018.

Porter ran Baring Asset Management's unit trust business until 1998, and went on to found hedge fund business Thames River Capital, which was sold to F&C Asset Management in 2010, where he remained until F&C's acquisition by Bank of Montreal in 2014.

Cazenove Capital's global economist Mui to depart

Drechsler was previously president of the CBI, and is the former chief executive and chairman of Wates Group. He was also, until June 2020, chairman of Bibby Line Group.

Peter Hall, executive chairman of Cazenove Capital, the UK wealth management subsidiary of Schroders, and global head of wealth management at Schroders, said: "I am delighted that Paul and Charlie have agreed to join the board.

"They share our client-centric culture and along with Sue Harris, bring a depth of expertise and commerciality to challenge and help us pursue our strategy of being recognised as the leading UK player in the family office, business owner, charity and high-net-worth client segments."