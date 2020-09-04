Square Mile removes two Matthews Asia ratings while Evenlode sees an upgrade

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has removed ratings from two Matthews Asia funds in response to news of lead manager Tiffany Hsiao's departure.

Both Matthews China Small Companies and Matthews Asia Small Companies funds have had their ratings removed in response to both Hsiao's departure and that of he two co-managers, YuanYuan Ji of the former and Beini Zhou of the latter, a development which Square Mile analysts described as "significant".

Matthews Asia's Tiffany Hsiao leaves firm to 'pursue another opportunity'

At the other end of the scale, TB Evenlode Global Income fund, managed by Ben Peters and Chris Elliott, has seen its rating upgraded from Positive Prospect to A, with analysts citing the fund's progress in developing its global equity capabilities and "consistent application of the investment process" leading to "impressive returns".

Four funds have entered the Square Mile Academy of Funds, of which two have received an A rating, one a Responsible A rating and the fourth a Responsible Positive Prospect rating.

Trojan Ethical fund, managed since launch by Charlotte Yonge, has achieved the Responsible A rating due to its "same consistent and successful approach as the group's flagship Trojan fund, while applying an ethical screen which excludes specific industries and sectors".

Analysts cited her "simple and transparent investment approach, along with its clear exclusionary policy", which will appeal to investors seeking capital growth and a desire to avoid specific industries and businesses.

Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond fund, managed by Jonathan Golan since 2017, achieved the first of two A ratings with its atypical to the sector "strictly bottom up approach" which focuses on "extracting alpha from smaller issuers which can often be overlooked".

Square Mile analysts do note, however, that investors should be aware of the "periods of elevated volatility" within the fund, but reassert their confidence in Golan's "ability to deliver on the fund's performance objectives and provide strong returns".

Square Mile keeps ratings on Invesco fixed income and Architas multi-asset ranges

Achieving the other A rating on its entry into the Academy of Funds is Jupiter Japan Income, managed by Dan Carter and Mitesh Patel, which seeks to invest in "high quality companies which have the ability to pay rising dividends, using a sensibly-constructed and proven investment approach and process".