Morgan Stanley IM launches open-ended version of Developing Opportunity fund

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has an OEIC version of its Developing Opportunity fund, which targets high quality companies in emerging markets.

The Morgan Stanley Funds (UK) OEIC Developing Opportunity fund seeks to offer UK investors access to "undervalued, high quality" companies across several sectors and geographies, including China, India and Brazil.

This launch follows the unveiling of the Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Developing Opportunity fund in December 2019, in response to investor demand to diversify investments across emerging markets.

Managed by the global opportunity team, the fund integrates sustainability concerns and will invest primarily in companies with capitalisations included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Net index.

Kristian Heugh, managing director and head of the global opportunity team, said: "We have been very pleased with the interest shown in Developing Opportunity since its launch in Japan in 2017, and are excited to bring this new vehicle to our UK investors following strong demand.

"Our aim in choosing companies for the portfolio is monetising their uniqueness over the long term, succeeding even in the most challenging of equity market cycles.

"While Covid-19 has had a dramatic impact on global markets, our model is designed to select companies with diverse business drivers, so we can capture opportunities which are not tied to any particular market environment."

Richard Lockwood, head of distribution, northern Europe, MSIM, added: "We have seen increased interest for emerging and developing markets, an area which UK investors are turning to as they seek to diversify in the fallout of the pandemic.

"Kristian and his team have finessed their investment technique, as seen with the highly rated Global Opportunity fund, and are applying the same rigorous selection principles specifically to developing markets - a skill in extraordinary demand."