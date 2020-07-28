Odey Asset Management hires head of institutional business

Odey Asset Management has hired former CEO of CQS New City Equities Jos Trusted as its head of institutional business.

The newly created role will see Trusted focus on growing Odey's institutional business by recruiting new investment managers, developing its product range and diversifying its international client base.

Prior to working at CQS - where Trusted led the launch of the firm's long-only equity business - he spent nine years as a partner at UK-based European equity firm Pensato Capital.

Tim Pearey, partner and chief executive officer at Odey Asset Management, said: "We are excited to welcome Jos to the business. He has a strong track record of strategic business development and long experience of the investment management industry.

"He will bring great energy to our institutional business and allow us to maximise the opportunities emerging for active managers in this fast changing marketplace."

Trusted said he is "delighted to be joining such a respected investment business - particularly at this time of great industry opportunity".

"The business is well positioned to grow its institutional offering, combining its significant investment pedigree with deep industry connectivity," he said. "Actively managed equity funds, with low market correlation, are increasingly important sources of outperformance for asset allocators and I look forward to broadening the Odey offering and developing its international reach."

The hire follows Odey's launch of two new actively-managed funds in 2019; the Odey Concentrated Natural Resources fund and the Odey Special Situations fund. The former is an Irish QIAIF managed by Henry Steel, while the latter is an Irish UCITS vehicle managed by Adrian Coutenay.