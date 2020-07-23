FE fundinfo reveals shortlist for 2020 Alpha Manager Awards

More than 50 fund managers from across 40 asset management groups have been shortlisted for FE fundinfo’s annual FE Alpha Manager Awards, to take place on 30 July this year.

There will be 12 awards announced over the course of the evening, including the coveted Best Alpha Manager of the Year Award, which has seen the likes of Alex Wright, Luke Kerr and Eric Holt scoop the title over the last three years respectively.

Some winners of this year's awards will gain a place in the FE Alpha Manager Hall of Fame, which FE fundinfo describes as "an elite list of fund managers who have been recognised for consistently outperforming their benchmarks throughout their careers and specifically those who have been Alpha-rated consistently for the past seven years".

Tanvi Kandlur, senior fund analyst at FE Investments, said: "2019 was a great year with many asset classes seeing record highs despite the presence of political and economic uncertainty amid a late cycle backdrop. Central banks globally signalled their willingness to provide more stimulus to boost the economy, helping both traditional risk-off and risk-on assets.

"This year's nominees have combined strong outperformance not only in 2019 but throughout their career in their respective categories. So far in 2020, the tables have turned with managers having to navigate the turbulence of Covid-19, compelling many to prove their mettle in this unprecedented environment."

Each award category comprises the highest-scoring FE Alpha Managers from the 2020 rebalance, of which there were 200. From here, quant-based and qualitative screening was applied to choose managers from this list.

The shortlist in full

Best Alpha Manager, European Equities

Robrecht Wouters, JO Hambro

David Dudding, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Richard Pease, CRUX Asset Management

Comgest European Team, Comgest Asset Management International

Barry Norris, Argonaut Capital Partners

Best Alpha Manager, Global Developed Equities

Tim Wood, McInroy & Wood Portfolios

Nick Train, Lindsell Train

David Gait, Stewart Investors

James Thomson, Rathbone Unit Trust Management

David Dudding, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Best Alpha Manager, Absolute Returns

David Tovey, BlackRock

Paul Marriage & John Warren, Schroder Investment Management/Tellworth Investments

James Hanbury, Odey Asset Management

Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment Management

Ben Wallace, Janus Henderson Global Investors

Best Alpha Manager, UK Equities

Julian Fosh & Anthony Cross, Liontrust Asset Management

Daniel Nickols, Merian Investment Management

Nick Train, Lindsell Train

Paul Marriage & John Warren, Schroders Investment Management/Tellworth Investments

Alex Wright, Fidelity International

Best Alpha Manager, Global Emerging Markets Equities

Gary Greenberg, Federated Hermes

Alexandre Narboni (& team), Comgest Asset Management

Gordon Fraser, BlackRock

Nick Price, Fidelity International

Sammy Suzuki, AllianceBernstein

Best Alpha Manager, US Equities

Aziz Hamzaogullari, Natixis Investment Managers

Larry J. Puglia, T. Rowe Price Investment Management

Matthew Benkendorf, Vontobel Asset Management

Kenneth M Stuzin, Brown Advisory

Nick Ford & Hugh Grieves, Premier Miton Investors

Best Alpha Manager, Asia Pacific Equities, including Japan

Martin Lau, First State Investments UK Ltd

Michael Lindsell, Lindsell Train

Yunyoung Lee, Henderson Management SA

Gerard Cawley, Polar Capital

Ezra Sun ,Veritas Asian

Best Alpha Manager, Sterling Fixed Income

Richard Woolnough, M&G Investments

Leon Grenyer, Morgan Stanley Investment Management

Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment Management

Ian Fishwick, Fidelity International

Michael Della Vedova, T. Rowe Price Investment Management

Best Alpha Manager, Sterling Strategic Bonds

Eric Holt, Royal London Asset Management

Richard Woolnough, M&G Investments

Anthony Smouha, GAM Fund Management

Richard Hodges, Nomura Asset Management

Ariel Bezalel, Jupiter Asset Management

Best Alpha Manager, Mixed Assets

Mike Fox, Royal London Asset Management

Alec Cutler, Orbis Investments

John Chatfeild-Roberts, Jupiter Asset Management

Alex Shingler, BlackRock

Ben Conway, Hawksmoor Investment Management

Best Alpha Manager, New

David Keetley & Stephen McCormick, Polar Capital

Robert Lancastle, JO Hambro Capital Management

Eric C. Moffett, T. Rowe Price Investment Management

Vincent McEntegart, Kames Capital

Frederic Jeanmaire, Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Best Alpha Manager

Eric Holt, Royal London Asset Management

Julian Fosh & Anthony Cross, Liontrust Asset Management

Daniel Nickols, Merian Investment Management

Tim Wood, McInroy & Wood Portfolios

Robin Parbrook, Schroder Investment Management