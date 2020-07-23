FE fundinfo reveals shortlist for 2020 Alpha Manager Awards
Winners announced on 30 July
More than 50 fund managers from across 40 asset management groups have been shortlisted for FE fundinfo’s annual FE Alpha Manager Awards, to take place on 30 July this year.
There will be 12 awards announced over the course of the evening, including the coveted Best Alpha Manager of the Year Award, which has seen the likes of Alex Wright, Luke Kerr and Eric Holt scoop the title over the last three years respectively.
Some winners of this year's awards will gain a place in the FE Alpha Manager Hall of Fame, which FE fundinfo describes as "an elite list of fund managers who have been recognised for consistently outperforming their benchmarks throughout their careers and specifically those who have been Alpha-rated consistently for the past seven years".
14 new funds awarded FE fundinfo's five-crown rating
Tanvi Kandlur, senior fund analyst at FE Investments, said: "2019 was a great year with many asset classes seeing record highs despite the presence of political and economic uncertainty amid a late cycle backdrop. Central banks globally signalled their willingness to provide more stimulus to boost the economy, helping both traditional risk-off and risk-on assets.
"This year's nominees have combined strong outperformance not only in 2019 but throughout their career in their respective categories. So far in 2020, the tables have turned with managers having to navigate the turbulence of Covid-19, compelling many to prove their mettle in this unprecedented environment."
Each award category comprises the highest-scoring FE Alpha Managers from the 2020 rebalance, of which there were 200. From here, quant-based and qualitative screening was applied to choose managers from this list.
The shortlist in full
Best Alpha Manager, European Equities
Robrecht Wouters, JO Hambro
David Dudding, Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Richard Pease, CRUX Asset Management
Comgest European Team, Comgest Asset Management International
Barry Norris, Argonaut Capital Partners
Best Alpha Manager, Global Developed Equities
Tim Wood, McInroy & Wood Portfolios
Nick Train, Lindsell Train
David Gait, Stewart Investors
James Thomson, Rathbone Unit Trust Management
David Dudding, Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Best Alpha Manager, Absolute Returns
David Tovey, BlackRock
Paul Marriage & John Warren, Schroder Investment Management/Tellworth Investments
James Hanbury, Odey Asset Management
Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment Management
Ben Wallace, Janus Henderson Global Investors
Best Alpha Manager, UK Equities
Julian Fosh & Anthony Cross, Liontrust Asset Management
Daniel Nickols, Merian Investment Management
Nick Train, Lindsell Train
Paul Marriage & John Warren, Schroders Investment Management/Tellworth Investments
Alex Wright, Fidelity International
Best Alpha Manager, Global Emerging Markets Equities
Gary Greenberg, Federated Hermes
Alexandre Narboni (& team), Comgest Asset Management
Gordon Fraser, BlackRock
Nick Price, Fidelity International
Sammy Suzuki, AllianceBernstein
Best Alpha Manager, US Equities
Aziz Hamzaogullari, Natixis Investment Managers
Larry J. Puglia, T. Rowe Price Investment Management
Matthew Benkendorf, Vontobel Asset Management
Kenneth M Stuzin, Brown Advisory
Nick Ford & Hugh Grieves, Premier Miton Investors
Best Alpha Manager, Asia Pacific Equities, including Japan
Martin Lau, First State Investments UK Ltd
Michael Lindsell, Lindsell Train
Yunyoung Lee, Henderson Management SA
Gerard Cawley, Polar Capital
Ezra Sun ,Veritas Asian
Best Alpha Manager, Sterling Fixed Income
Richard Woolnough, M&G Investments
Leon Grenyer, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Jeremy Wharton, Church House Investment Management
Ian Fishwick, Fidelity International
Michael Della Vedova, T. Rowe Price Investment Management
Best Alpha Manager, Sterling Strategic Bonds
Eric Holt, Royal London Asset Management
Richard Woolnough, M&G Investments
Anthony Smouha, GAM Fund Management
Richard Hodges, Nomura Asset Management
Ariel Bezalel, Jupiter Asset Management
Best Alpha Manager, Mixed Assets
Mike Fox, Royal London Asset Management
Alec Cutler, Orbis Investments
John Chatfeild-Roberts, Jupiter Asset Management
Alex Shingler, BlackRock
Ben Conway, Hawksmoor Investment Management
Best Alpha Manager, New
David Keetley & Stephen McCormick, Polar Capital
Robert Lancastle, JO Hambro Capital Management
Eric C. Moffett, T. Rowe Price Investment Management
Vincent McEntegart, Kames Capital
Frederic Jeanmaire, Columbia Threadneedle Investments
Best Alpha Manager
Eric Holt, Royal London Asset Management
Julian Fosh & Anthony Cross, Liontrust Asset Management
Daniel Nickols, Merian Investment Management
Tim Wood, McInroy & Wood Portfolios
Robin Parbrook, Schroder Investment Management