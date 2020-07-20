Sanlam hires new global equity income team run by Martin Currie's Whitehead

Sanlam will employ a new global equity income team by the end of the year, to be headed up by Martin Currie's head of income Mark Whitehead.

Whitehead, alongside co-manager of Martin Currie's Global Equity income fund Alan Porter and investment analyst Laurie Lochtie, will oversee a new global equity income fund, which will be seeded with £200m of existing assets. They will join alongside Sanlam's existing Global High Quality team, which is run by Pieter Fourie.

The hires come as part of a long-term strategy to bolster the firm's expertise in global equities.

Loefstrand and Oyegunle to take on T. Rowe Price Frontier and MEA funds as Bell promoted

Tom Carroll, head of asset management at Sanlam, said: "The appointment of Mark Whitehead and his team to Sanlam is a great step forward for the group and our efforts to expand our investment offering.

"The experience Mark and his team will bring will mean Sanlam clients have access to two excellent and complementary global equity offerings, enabling clients to better diversify their exposure to markets across the world."

Whitehead said he is "thrilled to be joining the growing Sanlam Group" and that the team is "excited to play our part in expanding the investment offering for its clients".

"Alongside the highly regarded Global High Quality team, our approach, focusing on sustainable and growing income opportunities within global equities, will provide more choice and balance for investors," he added.

Whitehead joined Martin Currie in 2015, with Investment Week revealing in June that he would depart the firm in December. Prior to that, he spend 15 years at Sarasin & Partners and co-managed Legg Mason's Global Equity Income and Global Dividend Opportunities funds.

Porter, who co-managed the Legg Mason funds alongside Whitehead, joined Martin Currie in 2008. Before this, he was director of European equities at Insight Investments.

Lochtie has been the lead analyst on Martin Currie's global income team since 2012, and since 2018, has been supporting the Whitehead with portfolio management duties.