Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020

Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2020 in categories including Campaign Innovation, Best Use of Social Media, Content Marketing Campaign of the Year and Marketing Team of the Year

The awards categories cover both marketing and proposition development, as well as direct and digital marketing and thought leadership.

They are designed to recognise and reward creativity and innovation within the sector.

Entries were judged by a panel of marketing experts from across the industry and the winners were announced during an online awards ceremony on Thursday 16 July.

Among the winners was Charles Stanley for Marketing Team of the Year, while Aberdeen Standard Investments triumphed in the Campaign Innovation category and Teamspirit were Marketing Agency of the Year.

Congratulations to all our winners!

The finalists and winners in full

Best Campaign Website

Winner: Allianz Global Investors

Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor

T. Rowe Price & 2112 Communications

Best Use of Data

Winner: PureGroup: SalesAI

Truvalue Labs - ESG Coronavirus Monitor

Best Use of Social Media

Winner: Schroders

Ascot Wealth Management

Fairway Group

The Scottish Investment Trust

Best Website

Winner: Ninety One

Gresham House Asset Management

Robeco

Campaign Innovation

Winner: Aberdeen Standard Investments

Highly commended: Schroders

Aviva Investors

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Jupiter Asset Management

Octopus Investments

St. James's Place

T. Rowe Price

The Scottish Investment Trust

Vanguard V for Value

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Institutional

Winner: Aviva Investors

Unigestion

Content Marketing Campaign of the Year - Retail

Winner: Charles Stanley

Highly commended: Nucleus Financial

BNP Paribas Asset Management

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year

Winner: First State Investments

T. Rowe Price

Marketing Agency of the Year

Winner: Teamspirit

Highly commended: M&C Saatchi

ThinkEngine

White Marble Marketing

Marketing Team of the Year

Winner: Charles Stanley

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Columbia Threadneedle Invesments - EMEA Marketing Team

Frostrow Distribution Team

Robeco

Schroders Marketing Team

Most Innovative Events

Winner: Bulletin PR

Highly commended: Alquity Investment Management

Invesco

Morningstar UK

Schroders

Standard Life Aberdeen

T. Rowe Price

Open Innovation Award

Winner: Fidelity International

Highly commended: PureGroup: SalesAI

Jupiter Asset Management

SharingAlpha

Proposition Development - Asset Management

Winner: Fidelity International

Highly commended: BNP Paribas Asset Management

First State Investments

Jupiter Asset Management

BNY Mellon Investment Management

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Proposition Development - Discretionary Fund Management/Wealth Management

Winner: Sparrows Capital

Highly commended: FE Investments

Ascencia Investment Management

Ascot Wealth Management

Morningstar Investment Management Europe Ltd

Wimmer Family Office

Sponsorship of the Year

Winner: Standard Life Aberdeen (with Teamspirit)

Highly commended: Charles Stanley

Aberdeen Standard Investments

The Tusk Conservation Awards in partnership with Ninety One

eToro

Thought Leadership Work - Institutional

Winner: BNY Mellon Investment Management

Highly commended: BNP Paribas Asset Management

BNP Paribas Securities Services

Morningstar UK

Truvalue Labs

Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Thought Leadership Work - Retail