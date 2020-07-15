Seilern IM appoints new CEO

Seilern Investment Management has promoted its head of research Tassilo Seilern to CEO of the company, as Jean-Michel Boehm will step aside from the role but remains executive director.

Seilern, who has worked at the company for more than ten years as an analyst and fund manager, will remain head of research alongside his new role.

Peter Seilern, chair of Seilern IM, said he is "most appreciative" of the role Boehm has played for the last six years, which has seen the business's assets under management grow seven-fold.

Rathbone Greenbank Investments makes two new hires

"We are an exceptionally collegiate team at Seilern in all we do and believe, so I am delighted that Tassilo Seilern, who has led our team of analysts and fund managers, and is so ably supported by them, will be taking over the reins as CEO," he said. "We are pleased, too, to retain Jean-Michel's continuing involvement as a director in the gradual handover that will take place."

Seilern Investment Management predominantly serves an institutional client base. The firm's total funds under management and advice now stand at over $2bn.