Rathbone Greenbank Investments makes two new hires

Rathbone Greenbank Investments – Rathbone Investment Management’s ethical, sustainable and impact discretionary management arm – has hired Sophie Lawrence as a senior researcher and David Nicholsby as an investment manager specialising in running ethical portfolios for private clients, trusts and charities.

Lawrence, who previously worked at KKS advisors specialising in sustainable investment, will be conducting bespoke ESG and impact reporting for clients, as well as managing engagement on themes such as climate change and healthy food.

Nicholsby previously worked as an analyst at Courtiers Asset Management where he researched global equities, developed screening models and ran the firm's ethical strategy.

John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments, said: "Sophie and David both share our ambition to facilitate deeper, long-term human, business, and institutional change through investing in organisations that are consistent with a low-carbon, healthy and equitable society.

"They join us at a pivotal time, as we continue to push the frontier in ethical, sustainable and impact investment forward. Our vision is to become the natural home for investors seeking to align their investments with the change they want to see in the world."

Lawrence said she is "excited to be joining a team that has been a pioneer in the responsible research field".

"Greenbank has an extremely thoughtful and detailed approach to ESG integration and impact investment," she added.

Nicholsby said: "It is so refreshing to find a ‘home' where I can work with people who share my belief that fully considering the environmental and social impacts of a company makes sense both as an investor and as an individual who cares for the world in which we live.

"I'm excited to learn from everyone and improve my knowledge on the subject area while helping Rathbone Greenbank to strengthen its proposition further."