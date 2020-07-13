Gresham House appoints director of sustainable investment

Gresham House has hired Rebecca Craddock-Taylor as its director of sustainable investment – a newly-created role for the firm.

Craddock-Taylor, who joined from Univest where she was an ESG strategist, will lead on developing and integrating Gresham House's current SRI policies across the strategic equity and real asset funds. She will also oversee the introduction of set metrics to highlight the sustainable aspects of the firm's products.

Prior to Univest, Craddock-Taylor was an investment consultant and responsible investment adviser at pensions consultancy Hymans Robertson, where she worked with clients to develop and improve their ability to invest responsibly and sustainably.

ESG Blog: Brussels' selection of BlackRock on sustainability regs probed - Reports

Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House, said: "We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the senior team at a time when Gresham House is taking meaningful steps to ensure that sustainable investing is embedded across the business.

"We are looking forward to her experience driving our policy and measurement objectives, whilee promoting our position as leaders in this area of asset management and helping our clients to realise the opportunities within sustainable investing."

In March this year, Gresham House introduced a five-year strategy - GH25 - to expand its sustainable investment capabilities. The firm's funds will are positioned in line with the UN Sustainability Development Goals.

Over the last 12 months, Gresham House has created a sustainable investing committee to oversee how the funds are invested. It is also a signatory of the UN's Principles of Sustainable Investment.

On her appointment, Craddock-Taylor said: "Gresham House has an authentic commitment to sustainability and I am excited to be joining the firm at a time when environmental and social factors have been shown to have such a profound effect on our economic systems.

"My dedication to sustainability will ensure I support Gresham House's plans to become a leader in sustainable investment. I thoroughly look forward to taking our current approach into the next phase of development."