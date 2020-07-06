Aegon makes hires and promotions in responsible investment team

Aegon Asset Management has promoted corporate governance manager Miranda Beacham to senior responsible investment manager within its 13-strong responsible investment team, and has hired Retno Kusumaningtyas and Georgina Laird as senior responsible investment associate and sustainable investment analyst respectively.

Beacham, who has worked at Kames Capital (soon to become Aegon) in Edinburgh since 1995 and co-founded the team, will now be responsible for leading stewardship activities in the UK as well as supporting ESG research and responsible investment solutions for Aegon Asset Management's equity investment platform.

Kusumaningtyas has joined the firm from Amsterdam-based consultancy firm Profundo Research and Advice. In her new role, which is based in The Hague, she will work on impact and ESG research for Aegon's fixed income investment platform and will support its new ESG partnership with Dutch bank ABN AMRO.

Laird, who was part of Kames Capital's ESG research team from 2017 before moving to Australia to work for Uniting Ethical Investors, will return to Edinburgh to monitor and analyse ESG factors within the firm's Global Sustainable Equity strategy.

Beacham and Kusumaningtyas will report to Brunno Maradei, global head of responsible investment, while Laird will report to Beacham.

Maradei said: "Miranda's expertise has played a key role in the evolution of our responsible investment capabilities, including the development of our ethical strategies, engaging and voting on our active equity positions, driving ESG integration across investment processes and the development of our Global Sustainable Equity strategy.

"Both Retno and Georgina are experienced responsible investment specialists with wide-reaching skills and knowledge. We are delighted to have Georgina back and to welcome Retno to the Aegon Asset Management team."

Launched in April 2016, the €190m Kames Global Sustainable Equity fund resides in the IA Global sector and is benchmark agnostic. Over three years, it has comfortably doubled the performance of its average peer and the MSCI AC World index with a total return of 68.3%, according to data form FE fundinfo.