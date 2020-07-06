Blackfinch expands Adapt IHT Portfolios range with 'ethical' launches

BlackFinch have expanded their range of model portfolios with an ethical selection

Blackfinch group has expanded its tax-efficient Adapt IHT Portfolios range with the launch of two ESG-focussed portfolios.

The Ethical and Blanced Growth portfolios bring a "stronger ethical focus" to the firm's inheritance tax solution, with a range that now encompasses four vehicles, Blackfinch said.

Blackfinch's new Ethical portfolio will be focussed mainly on renewables and low carbon projects, and will target a return in line with inflation of 3% net of costs and charge.

Balanced Growth will have a blended focus on capital preservation with growth, and a target return of 4.5% net of costs and charges.

Blackfinch's Adapt IHT Portfolios also includes a Growth portfolio and the Balanced portfolio, which was previously known as the Capital Preservation portfolio.

The range now offers investors access to opportunities in renewable energy generation, property development finance and asset-backed lending, investing in the same firms across each portfolio with different allocations.

Founder and CEO of Blackfinch Group Richard Cook said: "Blackfinch has the ability to adapt to shifting markets and customer needs, providing the strongest possible solutions.

"Our ESG-focused IHT range can support advisers in working with clients. And our capabilities in renewables, and property, mean we can offer even more choice in investing."

CIO Richard Simmonds added: "These two new portfolio options enhance our IHT solution's ethical focus. We look forward to working with advisers, supporting them to help more clients address IHT. In turn, clients can be assured that investments are aligned with their ESG considerations."