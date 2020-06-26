LGBT Great unveils Global Top 100 LGBT+ Executive Allies

Investment Week is proud to be an official partner for the launch of LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies initiative to mark Pride and spotlight executives from across the global investment and savings industry who have demonstrated allyship within their firms and across society.

The Global Top 100 represents senior leaders who influence the diversity agenda, support the LGBT+ community and demonstrate a commitment to future action.

LGBT Great said all executives named have engaged in support of equality and inclusion and pledged support to self-education around LGBT+ issues.

Several executives have also provided executive sponsorship for training and mentoring programmes and a new industry research study.

The final one hundred executives selected represent firms from the UK, the US, Europe and Asia, with over three hundred people nominated in total.

Executives who made the Top 100 list had to demonstrate five key traits of impactful allyship: self-discovery, empathy, responsibility & accountability, persistence and resilience.

LGBT Great's Global Top 100 Executive Allies will be celebrated throughout July as a beacon of progress within the funds industry and can be viewed here.

This latest initiative is also part of the organisation's flagship Project 1000 campaign, which is a five-year mission to find and shine a light on one thousand LGBT+ supportive ally role models.

Matt Cameron, managing director of LGBT Great, commented: "In recent years, a spotlight on the investment industry's diversity & inclusion agenda has exposed many shortcomings, and nowhere is this more apparent than on LGBT+ issues.

"Executive allyship offers a real opportunity to change this by unleashing an influential taskforce of role models who can drive action."

The C-suite steps up in support for LGBT+ equality as firms awaken from coronavirus

LGBT Great works closely with The Diversity Project and other inclusion initiatives globally.

Dame Helena Morrissey, chair of The Diversity Project, said: "The Top 100 initiative moves us beyond putting the under-represented people in charge of sorting out their own under-representation - which was obviously never going to work, but unfortunately is often the starting point for diversity initiatives.

"I learned a lot time ago that women talking to women about women's issues was never going to get us far without male allies - and the same is true for the LGBT+ community. Together is the only way."

The launch of the Global Top 100 comes a day before postponed Pride events in London and New York. LGBT Great said Pride has become a global beacon of progress and affirmation for LGBT+ equality, with the movement's success driven by the passion of the community and the support it has received from allies.

LGBT Great added that since the start of the coronavirus crisis, executives have been engaged in a passionate conversation with the organisation on the role of allyship in helping the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

Engagement has been made easier by the normalisation of video calls and leaders giving their time and attention through a more efficient means.

It said the initiative comes at a time when LGBT+ issues are moving increasingly centre stage on diversity and inclusion agendas and fund houses need to do more to ensure that expectations are met.