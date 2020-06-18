Jupiter AM names Phil Macartney European equities fund manager

Jupiter Asset Management has hired Phil Macartney as a fund manager in its European equities team.

Macartney, who will join in September from Columbia Threadneedle, is set to work across the group's European equities range of funds including the £4.6bn Jupiter European, €1.3bn Jupiter European Growth and the company's Pan-European smaller companies strategy, launched earlier this year.

He will report to Mark Nichols and Mark Heslop, co-heads of strategy for European equities, who also joined the business from Columbia Threadneedle.

Macartney will work alongside assistant fund manager Sohil Chotai and equities analyst Nikisha Mistry, who will join the team in the second half of the year as part of the proposed integration of Merian Global Investors.

He was previously vice-president and fund manager of Columbia Threadneedle's UK equities team. He also served as co-manager of the £55m Threadneedle Mid-250 fund and deputy manager of the £108m UK long-short Threadneedle UK Absolute Alpha UCITS fund.

Nichols said: "Phil is an exceptional talent, possessed of an inquisitive mind and we are excited about the positive impact he will have on our team and the funds we manage. We believe Phil's natural drive and his aptitude for bottom-up stock selection will complement our existing resource."

CIO Stephen Pearson added: "The appointments of Mark Nichols and Mark Heslop in 2019 marked a real turning point for our European Growth strategy and we have been delighted to see the strategy go from strength to strength ever since, continuing to deliver strong returns for investors despite a very challenging market backdrop.

"As the strategy continues to grow we are pleased to be adding further high quality resource to this important management team."