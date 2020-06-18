EM economist Botham exits Schroders after seven years

Schroders senior emerging markets economist Craig Botham has left the business after more than seven years.

Botham, who joined the asset manager in 2013, said it was taking a career break to study at the London School of Economics for an MSc in economic history.

A note on LinkedIn said: "[I am] hoping if we look far enough back we find times are less unprecedented than every mail in my inbox would have us believe."

Schroders promotes Howard to ESG head as Ground exits after 20 years

He previously worked at the Bank of England and Financial Services Authority, according to his profile.

Schroders confirmed Botham had left the business.