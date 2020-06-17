Update: Capital Group hires Jessica Ground after two decades with Schroders

Schroders global head of stewardship Jessica Ground has left the business after 20 years to join Capital Group.

Ground will join Capital Group, which runs more than US$1.7 trn in assets under management, in September and be based in London.

The firm said Ground would be responsible for further incorporating its ESG approach into its investment process globally. She will work with teams across investment groups, distribution, marketing and technology to advance ESG at Capital Group.

Ground will also represent Capital Group as an active participant in organisations promoting ESG, it added.

"At Capital Group, we have a long history of conducting deep fundamental research and engaging closely with portfolio companies on ESG issues," said Rob Lovelace, vice chairman, Capital Group. "We're delighted to appoint someone of Jessica's calibre and experience to work with our teams to further integrate ESG at Capital Group. ESG is an area of great strategic importance for us and our clients, and we will continue to invest resources to it."

Ground added: "Investors increasingly place ESG considerations as a top priority to inform their investment decisions. I look forward to working alongside the experienced Capital Group team to further integrate ESG factors into the firm's investment process and deliver services that align with clients' growing expectations."

Ground's exit comes as Andy Howard was promoted to global head of sustainable investment.

Howard will lead the asset manager's sustainable investment team and report to global head of investment Charles Prideaux.

He will retain his existing responsibilities in sustainability research and also oversee the team's stewardship activities. Howard joined Schroders in 2016 as head of sustainable research.

Prideaux said: "We recognise that our ability to deliver value to our clients hinges on developing and applying sustainability insights that will strengthen performance and meet their increasing ESG outcome requirements.

"Andy Howard's appointment will ensure our sustainable investment strategy continues to focus on developing these insights and integrating them into our investment platform as well as into our stewardship agenda.

"We would like to thank Jessica Ground for all her hard work and dedication to Schroders and wish her the very best in the future."

Schroders has committed to full ESG investment integrations across all its managed assets by the end of this year.

Its sustainability team is made up of 22 specialists responsible for analysis, engagement, voting and facilitating ESG integration into investment.