Fairtree AM launches Global Listed Real Estate fund

The new fund followed the launch of the Fairtree Global Flexible Income Plus fund last year

Fairtree Asset Management has launched the Global Listed Real Estate fund, its second Irish UCITS offering.

Fairtree, a South African multi-strategy alternative and long-only investment manager, said the fund would sit on the Prescient Global Funds ICAV platform.

It followed the launch of the Fairtree Global Flexible Income Plus fund on the same platform last year.

The firm's existing Fairtree Global Real Estate Prescient fund has converted into a ‘feeder fund' that will invest directly in the Irish UCITS, following regulatory approval by South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

The firm said the UCITS launch coincided with the third anniversary of the strategy, which "has a solid three-year track record in its South African format".

It added the fund aimed to provide investors with capital appreciation over the medium to long-term with exposure to international real estate assets. Fairtree explained the portfolio had a strong Asian focus.

Portfolio manager Rob Hart, who has lived and managed portfolios in Asia for twenty years, said global developed market indices will be comprised of more Asian real estate companies over time.

Hart said: "We run a concentrated, actively-managed portfolio of 30-40 names which tick the boxes in terms of region, sector and stock, which form a best ideas portfolio, where new ideas replace dated ones on a regular basis."

Head of institutional business Francis Wheeler added: "As proud as we are of our South African roots and high-quality track record in our local market, our clients are requesting we provide solutions for them in global markets, and we've spent several years building capabilities with exceptional skill to meet this demand.

Fairtree has offices in London, Cape Town, Guernsey and The Hague.