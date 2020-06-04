Tonkinson named Jupiter distribution MD after Merian acquisition

Tonkinson will head up a team of 50 staff in his new role at Jupiter

Jupiter has named Merian's Warren Tonkinson as managing director of distribution following shareholder approval of its £390m Merian Global Investors acquisition.

Tonkinson will report to Jupiter global head of distribution Phil Wagstaff in his newly created role.

The deal, which remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, means the business will manage £65bn of investors' money in total, which will make it the UK's second-largest retail fund management firm.

Tonkinson has more than 25 years' industry experience and helped lead Merian Global Investors through the acquisition process. He will head up a team of 50 staff at Jupiter with all regional heads reporting into him.

Marcus Bolitho will also join Jupiter from Merian as head of marketing. Bolitho has previously worked at BNY Mellon and oversaw the Old Mutual Global Investors rebrand to Merian.

Rob Page, senior marketing adviser and acting head of marketing will continue in a consultancy role to support Bolitho with the integration and the delivery of a number of key projects.

As part of the distribution team's alignment with the needs of the enlarged company, Jupiter has promoted Andrea Boggio, head of Italy, to head of continental Europe.

Tonkinson said: "With a strengthened fund range and a highly skilled and well-resourced distribution team, there is a significant opportunity to grow the business internationally, better support our existing investors and expand our client base."

Wagstaff added: "The quality of the people at Merian was highly influential in our decision to buy the business. Warren and Marcus's experience within the industry and deep understanding of the broad distribution landscape will be of great value as we continue to work towards creating the industry's leading client-centric, active investment-led business, delivering on the strategic objectives we clearly defined at the beginning of this process."