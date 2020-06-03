NN Investment Partners hires impact specialist Iodice as senior PM

Iodice will take control of the Global Impact Equity strategy on 1 July

NN Investment Partners has appointed responsible investment specialist Marina Iodice as a senior portfolio manager for the firm's Global Impact Equity strategy and its three Thematic Impact funds.

Based in The Hague and reporting to head of sustainable and impact investing Hendrik-Jan Boer, from 1 July Iodice will work closely with lead portfolio manager Huub van der Riet and senior portfolio manager Ivo Luiten.

In her management of the Global Impact Equity, as well as the Health & Well-being, Smart Connectivity, and Climate & Environment thematic strategies, Iodice will also be supported by the firm's analyst team.

Joining from Natixis Investment management subsidiary Mirova, Iodice will help address NN IP's "key priorities" for its impact strategies, "such as expanding our engagement activities with holdings in our impact portfolios, further rolling out KPIs, and optimising our impact measurement framework", the firm said.

She will also be responsible for extending NN IP's impact measurement methodology, in efforts to better inform investment decision making and improve impact reports to clients.

Iodice was responsible for coordinating Mirova's engagement initiatives on ESG themes with international investors, and led sustainability research into the energy and healthcare sectors since 2013.